2025 F1 British GP: Top 5 predictions

The 2025 F1 British GP at Silverstone continues to be one of the better races to watch on the calendar. As we get ready, the rumor mill is in overdrive as Max Verstappen's future hangs in the balance.

The race will mark the end of 50% of the F1 season. Even at this stage, it's safe to say that there's no clarity on which direction the driver's championship is going.

The F1 British GP has a tendency to be a bit gloomy in terms of weather, with some excitement mixed in at different times. What can we expect from the F1 British GP, though? Let's take a look at our predictions for the race.

#5 Williams and Racing Bulls could be expected to surge in the midfield

The last few races have been strange for Williams, as the team has continued to struggle with some freak issues that have cost them points. Heading into the F1 British GP, the car should be competent enough and, in all likelihood, lead the midfield.

The same holds true for Racing Bulls, as the team now has both Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar firing on all cylinders. Expect these two teams to surge during the F1 British GP as others might struggle a bit to make their mark.

#4 Red Bull is the dark horse

Red Bull already has a cloud over it with the news that Max Verstappen is already looking for a way out of the team. At the same time, it's not exactly clear what the upgrades introduced in the F1 Austrian GP and the ones brought to Silverstone are going to bring to the table.

As we head to the F1 British GP, Red Bull should have a car capable of possibly challenging for the win in the hands of Max Verstappen, but the entire squad continues to be a bit of a wildcard for now.

#3 Lewis Hamilton's streak of F1 British GP podiums comes to an end

Lewis Hamilton comes to his home race this weekend on the back of a decade-long run of finishing on the podium.

Since 2014, the driver has not missed the podium at the F1 British GP, and even during his less favored ground effect era, he's still achieved success.

This weekend, though, we're predicting the run to come to an end. The gloomy conditions, coupled with the fast speed sections of Silverstone, just don't work for Ferrari, and that might hamper the driver in getting a strong result.

#2 Mercedes is going to be a contender for the win

If we look at the weather forecast, it's safe to say that we have conditions that favor Mercedes. The W16 is not a bad car, but it does have a major limitation when it comes to its sensitivity to temperatures. When the temperatures are low, the car comes alive.

We saw what happens in Canada when this car hits a sweet spot, as George Russell went on to secure pole position and win the race.

The cooler conditions will bring Mercedes into play again this weekend as the team could potentially challenge for the win

#1 Lando Norris wins the F1 British GP

There's no doubt that Oscar Piastri as a threat has continued to grow for Lando Norris. There's also hardly a doubt that Max Verstappen could potentially be a contender for the win this weekend if the Red Bull is in shape. The same holds true for Mercedes, a car that shines in cooler conditions.

With that being said, this is Norris' home race, and he even has a stand with his name. Expect the British driver to shine this weekend as we back Lando Norris to win the race.

