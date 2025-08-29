 2025 F1 Dutch GP: Qualifying Predictions 

The 2025 F1 Dutch GP FP1 and FP2 turned into a bit of a frantic affair with quite a few stoppages. We had Max Verstappen beaching the car in FP1. We had Lewis Hamilton spinning his Ferrari multiple times.

Then we had the crashes and red flags, and there were quite a few for sure. As the day came to an end, we had Lando Norris' McLaren at the top of the standings with Fernando Alonso a surprise second, less than a tenth slower than the Brit.

There were quite a few drivers who struggled to find the sweet spot with the car. With that being said, as qualifying looms large in what appears to be a rain-affected race weekend, what can we expect? Let's take a look as we share our predictions for the F1 Dutch GP qualifying.

#5 Sauber has both cars in Q3

The F1 Dutch GP qualifying is expected to have rain play a role at certain points. When it rains, it's not only about keeping a calm head and being at the right place at the right time. It's also about knowing what calls to make.

One thing we've seen with Sauber in 2025 is the ability to make the right calls at the right time. To add to this, the car has appeared strong in these higher downforce conditions. You add up all these factors, and we have the Sauber duo making it to Q3 for the F1 Dutch GP.

#4 George Russell and Max Verstappen are wildcards for the front row

The one thing that's stood out about McLaren (other than the obvious one that it is ridiculously fast) is that the car is quite hard to handle. It's not the kind of car that's fast and easy to drive.

On the contrary, the car does induce errors. When it is raining and you have to nail everything every time, this is one area where the McLaren duo could fall short, hence opening up a slot on the front row. Expect George Russell and Max Verstappen as possible wildcards to battle it out for the F1 Dutch GP front row.

#3 Ferrari will not qualify in the top 5

There seem to be quite a few indicators that would suggest that Ferrari has once again been forced to lift the car because the plank wear is a concern. It seems that the much-touted suspension upgrade that was meant to fix the car has not worked and has left Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton exposed.

It's hard to expect much from the duo at the F1 Dutch GP qualifying, and a top 5 result would come as a surprise.

#2 Fernando Alonso secures a top 5

Fernando Alonso finishing P2 in FP2 was a surprise. So was the fact that the lap time he achieved in the session is on a different plane compared to what the car did last season. The car seems to be working well around Zandvoort, but whether it would give him a front-running pace is a serious question mark.

However, one cannot rule out a top 5 starting position in the F1 Dutch GP, and that's what we're predicting for now.

#1 Lando Norris secures pole position for the F1 Dutch GP

Lando Norris has started the F1 Dutch GP in fine fashion and topped both FP1 and FP2. A part of it has to do with Oscar Piastri struggling a bit more than his McLaren teammate with the car, even though there have been quite a few issues with the car when they try to drive it on the edge.

For Saturday, though, while things could get a bit frantic with rain, we're backing Lando Norris to secure pole position.

