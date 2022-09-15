If not Nicholas Latifi, then who? 3 possible contenders to replace the Canadian

Nicholas Latifi's chances of being on the F1 grid were dealt a huge blow at the 2022 F1 Italian GP. Rookie Nyck De Vries waltzed into the Williams F1 team and outperformed the Canadian comprehensively. He even scored points, which Latifi has not done so far this season.

Many have suggested that Nicholas Latifi is on borrowed time at the Grove-based outfit. The driver has neither performed well at any point this season nor been a match for teammate Alex Albon. In light of this, Latifi could be replaced by Williams for the 2023 F1 season. Should that happen, the question is who would the team replace him with?

#WeAreWiliams #ItalianGP From a paddock coffee to points on debut just a day apart From a paddock coffee to points on debut just a day apart 💯#WeAreWiliams #ItalianGP

Nyck De Vries appears to be in the front seat at the moment. If the reports are true, however, he's off to Hungary to attend a test organized by Alpine. There is no certainty the Dutch driver would even want to join Williams. There are, however, quite a few other candidates as well that could stake a claim for that seat in Williams.

In this feature, let's take a look at the possible contenders for Nicholas Latifi's seat for the 2023 F1 season.

3 Possible replacements for Nicholas Latifi at Williams

#1 Nyck De Vries

What works for him?

Well, in all possible ways, Nyck De Vries passed his tests with flying colors during the 2022 F1 Italian GP. The driver got into the car for the first time on Saturday. He then out-qualified Nicholas Latifi, reached Q2, and then started Sunday's race in P8.

It did not end there as the driver showed impressive speed throughout the race. Although he was in a DRS train throughout the race, he ultimately scored points on debut for a team that is currently last in the championship. In terms of driving, Nyck De Vries has ticked all the boxes for Williams.

What doesn't?

Even if we ignore the fact that Alpine might sign him and he won't be available after all, there are other concerns as well. Nyck De Vries might have had an impressive career outside of F1 but if you dig deeper, the reality is not too flattering.

Despite being much older than Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, and George Russell, the Dutch driver lost to all of them in his first and second years in F2. The third in which De Vries won the title, he won it from Nicholas Latifi of all drivers (make of it what you may).

The Formula-E title was very impressive last season but he followed it up by finishing 9th this season. De Vries is a good driver, but is he the best option out there?

#2 Logan Sargeant

What works with him?

Logan Sargeant is in his rookie F2 season and has hit a purple patch in a couple of races that made it look like he was a level above everyone else. The driver scored multiple pole positions, something that was not easy in the category, and had a feature race win to his name.

Formula 2 @Formula2



Logan Sargeant wins the Austrian Feature Race following the disqualification of Richard Verschoor and a penalty handed to Jehan Daruvala



#AustrianGP #F2 PROMOTED TO P1!Logan Sargeant wins the Austrian Feature Race following the disqualification of Richard Verschoor and a penalty handed to Jehan Daruvala PROMOTED TO P1!Logan Sargeant wins the Austrian Feature Race following the disqualification of Richard Verschoor and a penalty handed to Jehan Daruvala#AustrianGP #F2 https://t.co/IXn6kHZkEn

To add to this, he's an American and arguably a more proven entity than compatriot Colton Herta at the moment. Even in F3, Sargeant lost out on the title by just 4 points to Oscar Piastri. Both the talent and the affiliation to the American market exist with him. It also makes sense for Williams to give its junior driver a shot at the big leagues.

What doesn't?

Inexperience coupled with a lack of consistency. Sargeant could be a grid-beater, but there is a reason why he's not leading the F2 championship right now. The driver lacks consistency. While his raw talent is undeniable, so is his lack of all-around development. The kid needs one more year in F2 to hone his skills and be able to use them more judiciously.

#3 Mick Schumacher

What works for him?

Mick Schumacher's recent run of form is undeniable right now. The German has been killing it at Haas and has been their better driver for some time now. The driver has slowly gotten used to the car from the American team and is starting to take over. With Guenther Steiner looking to sign someone else and Schumacher cutting his ties with the Ferrari Driver Academy, he could be a catch for Williams as a replacement for Nicholas Latifi.

What doesn't?

There is a question mark over why Mick Schumacher, who looks like a bright young driver, has not clicked with his boss. Guenther Steiner has spoken highly of the German at times, but the consensus has been that he needs to show improvements.

If a team like Williams is looking to sign a youngster like Schumacher to replace Nicholas Latifi, this will surely be taken into consideration.

