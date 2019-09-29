5 Predictions for 2019 Russian Grand Prix

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - a daunting Leclerc vs Hamilton battle on the cards

After braving the brutal heat and soaring temperatures of the Singapore Grand Prix, the Russian Grand Prix at Sochi provides a fresh wave of respite to the 20 men on the grid. This is a track, where make no mistake, the Silver Arrows have ruled with an iron fist.

Not only have Mercedes scored a podium in every single installment of the Russian Grand Prix, ever since the first run in 2014, but have denied Ferrari, Red Bull and the likes to claim a win in five back-to-back wins.

If anyone was looking for a thumping Constructor's record then Mercedes' at Sochi is exactly that.

But after Charles Leclerc set the precedent with unmatched pace, walking away with his sixth pole position on Saturday. It seems the math regarding the 2019 run at Sochi seems fairly simple. Attack Leclerc right from the start and find a way to go past the towering straight-line speed of the Scarlett Scuderia and it seems, all will be fine from the Mercedes point of view.

With Hamilton starting from second having given it 'his everything' during qualifying with Vettel closer on his heels up in third, it seems Sunday would offer a cracker of a contest.

Let's look at 5 possible outcomes of the 2019 Russian Grand Prix

Sainz outscores Norris for the first time since Hungary

F1 Grand Prix of Russia - Sainz will be in top form during the race

Carlos Sainz Jr. is, without a trickle of doubt, the more experienced driver among the duo involving Lando Norris, at McLaren.

But where the last few Grands Prix matter, then it appears that Sainz has swallowed a bullet of sorts, failing to score a single point from the onset of the contest at the Hungaroring. At Belgium, upon the resumption of the ongoing season, where Sainz registered a DNF, his teammate went on to collect a P11 albeit no points.

Later, when Sainz scored another DNF at Monza, at the Italian Grand Prix, his teammate recorded a memorable drive to score a P10. And were seen recently, then at Singapore, as Sainz somehow managed to finish the race in entirety, his teammate was up amid the points, ending with a respectable P7, thus 6 points.

But the Spaniard will run into some good fortune amplified by a strong and tedious drive at the Sochi Autodrome where he will outscore his rookie teammate for the first time since the second half of this season began.

