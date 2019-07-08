F1: 5 Early Predictions for the British Grand Prix

George Howson FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 38 // 08 Jul 2019, 08:07 IST

One of the highlight events of the sporting calendar is back this weekend!

After a two week break, Formula 1 is back this weekend for the first part of the sport's first ever triple-header, as the British Grand Prix is taking place at Silverstone. Being the home of most of the team's bases, this is one of the most important races of the calendar year.

It's also one of the most prestigious and historical too, being on the calendar every year since F1's creation in 1950. There is a doubt over the event's future though, but it's a firm fan favourite, with the circuit being one of the fastest and most exciting to watch Grand Prix cars circulate and race around.

Formula 1 is notoriously unpredictable, but I'm going to stick my neck out and make some bold predictions ahead of one of the UK's biggest events of the summer.

#1 Mercedes back in form

This is the view that I believe the field will be having on Sunday.

The Silver Arrows' base is located just outside of Silverstone in Brackley and I believe they'll have the perfect homecoming this weekend. Mercedes began 2019 in the most dominant fashion we've ever seen, with six 1-2 finishes in a row to start the season and seven in the first eight races, never finishing off the podium.

However, the constructor's champions struggled in Austria, the main cause being too confident in the car's ability to cool down in high temperatures. Track temperatures were over 50 degrees on the race day and both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton detailed the car's struggles, both having to lift off 500-600m before some of the braking zones.

Despite the massive heatwave taking place in Europe, Britain is supposed to be typically cool for race day, with temperatures hovering in the low 20s. Unless there's a sudden heatwave, I can't Mercedes struggling as they did a fortnight ago, their car is just too good.

