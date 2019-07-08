×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

F1: 5 Early Predictions for the British Grand Prix

George Howson
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    08 Jul 2019, 08:07 IST

One of the highlight events of the sporting calendar is back this weekend!
One of the highlight events of the sporting calendar is back this weekend!

After a two week break, Formula 1 is back this weekend for the first part of the sport's first ever triple-header, as the British Grand Prix is taking place at Silverstone. Being the home of most of the team's bases, this is one of the most important races of the calendar year.

It's also one of the most prestigious and historical too, being on the calendar every year since F1's creation in 1950. There is a doubt over the event's future though, but it's a firm fan favourite, with the circuit being one of the fastest and most exciting to watch Grand Prix cars circulate and race around.

Formula 1 is notoriously unpredictable, but I'm going to stick my neck out and make some bold predictions ahead of one of the UK's biggest events of the summer.

#1 Mercedes back in form

This is the view that I believe the field will be having on Sunday.
This is the view that I believe the field will be having on Sunday.

The Silver Arrows' base is located just outside of Silverstone in Brackley and I believe they'll have the perfect homecoming this weekend. Mercedes began 2019 in the most dominant fashion we've ever seen, with six 1-2 finishes in a row to start the season and seven in the first eight races, never finishing off the podium.

However, the constructor's champions struggled in Austria, the main cause being too confident in the car's ability to cool down in high temperatures. Track temperatures were over 50 degrees on the race day and both Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton detailed the car's struggles, both having to lift off 500-600m before some of the braking zones.

Despite the massive heatwave taking place in Europe, Britain is supposed to be typically cool for race day, with temperatures hovering in the low 20s. Unless there's a sudden heatwave, I can't Mercedes struggling as they did a fortnight ago, their car is just too good.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
F1 2019 Mclaren-Renault F1 Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen F1 2019 Calendar
Advertisement
F1 2019: 5 early predictions for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Top F1 Records that Mercedes can beat
RELATED STORY
F1 2019: 5 Early Predictions for the Monaco Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
5 Best F1 cars of all time
RELATED STORY
Monaco Grand Prix: Top 5 Races of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Predictions: 5 Things likely to happen at the Canadian Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
F1: Top 5 Australian Grand Prix' of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: 5 Most Successful Drivers of all time
RELATED STORY
F1 Power Rankings: Top 10 Drivers After Monaco Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
5 Talking Points For 2019 Spanish Grand Prix
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us