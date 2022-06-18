Carlos Sainz feels his Ferrari is 'good enough to fight the two Red Bulls and try to fight for the win' at 2022 F1 Canadian GP

Despite not having the greatest of luck this season, Carlos Sainz is optimistic about Ferrari's potential to challenge Red Bull at the 2022 Canadian Grand Prix. The Spaniard remains optimistic despite suffering a DNF due to hydraulic issues last weekend in Azerbaijan.

When asked about the chances of securing his maiden victory in Montreal in the drivers' press conference ahead of the Canadian GP, the Ferrari driver said:

“Yeah, I think I think the good thing about this year is that every circuit that we go to, there is a possibility of winning, which is something I’ve never had before in my career. And again, we come into Canada and I think the car is going to be good enough to fight the two Red Bulls and try to fight for the win, which is a great feeling to have. And something that as a driver you want to have for as many years of your career as possible. The fact that it’s a Ferrari just makes it even better.”

He further said:

“The fact that there is every morning, more than 50 people, 100 people in the door of my hotel, waiting there to cheer me on and to wish me luck for that day, I sign a few autographs, take a few pictures, I think this is one of the beauties of being a Ferrari driver that I will never forget, and I will always take with me, because this is a great experience.”

Carlos Sainz has suffered DNFs in three out of the last eight races this season and currently stands fifth in the Driver Standings with 83 points to his name.

Carlos Sainz admits that 2022 "hasn't been an easy year" for him but is optimistic for the future with Ferrari

Carlos Sainz, who finished the 2021 season ahead of his teammate Charles Leclerc, has not had the same luck this year. He has been chasing his maiden race win for a while now, but despite poor results so far, he is optimistic that the win will come "sooner or later." He said:

“About the year, yeah, it hasn’t been an easy year for me, it’s not a secret, but I’ve talked about it already so much that I think you know why, and why I’ve been through some struggles with this year’s car and why I’m not performing at the level that I wish I was and I’m not feeling as comfortable as last year when I was neck and neck with Charles [Leclerc], so it will come and I feel like I’m doing some progress and I think sooner or later it’s going to come.”

The Ferrari driver has remained in the top three in both free practice sessions in Canada on Friday, reflecting a positive result for the team.

