F1 Penalty points: Drivers' penalty points after the Dutch GP

The F1 penalty points system was introduced to keep driving standards above a certain threshold. In this system, drivers are given points based on on-track transgressions, which could be anything from dangerous driving, causing a collision, pushing a driver off track, overspeeding in the pitlane, etc.

Since the system was introduced in 2014, no driver has got banned or crossed the threshold of 12 penalty points, which results in a race ban.

The Dutch GP was more or less a straightforward race where not much happened in terms of penalties. Nevertheless, where does each driver stand in terms of F1 penalty points after the Dutch GP? Let's take a look.

F1 Penalty points after the Dutch GP

#1 Lewis Hamilton

Penalty Points: 2

Hamilton has two penalty points, which were accumulated last season.

Two points: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri in the 2023 F1 Italian GP (expires on September 3, 2024).

#2 George Russell

Penalty Points: 2

George Russell has two penalty points, which were picked up in the Las Vegas race in 2023.

Two points: For causing a collision with Max Verstappen at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 19, 2024).

#3 Max Verstappen

Penalty Points: 4

Max Verstappen has four penalty points, with the latest picked up at the Austrian GP for his collision with Lando Norris.

Two points: Causing a collision with Norris at the 2024 F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025)

Two points: Forcing Charles Leclerc off track during the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 19, 2024).

#4 Sergio Perez

Penalty Points: 8

Sergio Perez has accumulated eight penalty points.

Two points: Overtaking Fernando Alonso under safety car conditions (expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen (expires on September 24, 2024).

One point: Causing a collision with Alex Albon in the 2023 F1 Singapore GP (expires on September 17, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision with Lando Norris at the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (expires on November 26, 2024).

One point: Unsafe release in the pit lane during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires on March 9, 2025).

#5 Charles Leclerc

Penalty Points: 0

Charles Leclerc has maintained a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#6 Carlos Sainz

Penalty Points: 1

Carlos Sainz has one penalty point for the contact he made while racing Oscar Piastri.

One point: Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri at the 2024 F1 Miami GP (expires on May 5, 2025).

#7 Lando Norris

Penalty Points: 0

Lando Norris, too, has kept a clean slate over the last 12 months.

#8 Oscar Piastri

Penalty Points: 0

Oscar Piastri had a collision with Esteban Ocon in Austin last season but escaped a penalty and has a clean slate.

#9 Fernando Alonso

Penalty Points: 8

Fernando Alonso has eight F1 penalty points. He received two of them for his divebomb on Guanyu Zhou at the Austrian GP, which cost him a 10-second penalty.

Two points: Causing a collision with Zhou Guanyu at the F1 Austrian GP (expires on June 30, 2025).

Three points: Pushing Carlos Sainz off the track at the F1 Chinese GP Sprint (expires on April 20, 2025).

Three points: Potentially dangerous driving against George Russell at the Australian GP (expires on March 24, 2025).

#10 Lance Stroll

Penalty Points: 5

Lance Stroll has accumulated five F1 penalty points in the past 12 months, with two of them coming for causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo in China.

Two points: Causing a collision with Daniel Ricciardo at the Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025).

Three points: These were issued for overtaking under yellow flag conditions at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix (expires on November 17, 2024)

#11 Esteban Ocon

Penalty Points: 3

Esteban Ocon got three F1 penalty points for his collision with teammate Pierre Gasly.

Two points: Causing a collision with Pierre Gasly at the Monaco GP (expires on May 27, 2025).

One point: Unsafe release during the Miami GP (expires on May 4, 2025).

#12 Pierre Gasly

Penalty Points: 0

Pierre Gasly doesn't have any penalty points.

#13 Daniel Ricciardo

Penalty Points: 2

Daniel Ricciardo has two F1 penalty points.

Two points: overtaking under a safety car during the 2024 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025).

#14 Yuki Tsunoda

Penalty Points: 2

Yuki Tsunoda has two F1 penalty points, which expire later this month.

Two points: Causing a collision with George Russell during the 2023 F1 Dutch GP (expires on August 27, 2024).

#15 Logan Sargeant

Penalty Points: 8

Logan Sargeant has eight F1 penalty points for four different violations. The latest came for overtaking Nico Hulkenberg during the safety car period.

Two Points: Overtaking under a safety car in the 2024 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas during the 2023 Italian GP (expires on September 3, 2024).

Two points: Causing a collision in the 2023 F1 Japanese GP (expires on September 24, 2024).

Two points: Overtaking under Yellow Flags 2023 F1 Mexican GP (expires on October 28, 2024).

#16 Alex Albon

Penalty Points: 0

Alex Albon doesn't have any F1 penalty points at the moment.

#17 Kevin Magnussen

Penalty Points: 10

Kevin Magnussen has 10 F1 penalty points.

Two points: These were given for causing a collision with Logan Sargeant during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix (expires on May 5, 2025).

Three points: These were awarded for leaving the track and gaining an advantage on multiple occasions during the 2024 Miami Grand Prix Sprint as additional ‘aggravating circumstances’, following multiple time penalties (expires May 4, 2025).

Two points: Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda during the 2024 F1 Chinese GP (expires on April 21, 2025).

Three points: Causing a collision with Alex Albon during the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix (expires on March 9, 2025)

#18 Nico Hulkenberg

Penalty Points: 2

Nico Hulkenberg got a 10-second time penalty for his divebomb on Fernando Alonso at the F1 Austrian GP sprint.

Two points: Pushing a driver off track (expires on June 29, 2025).

#19 Valtteri Bottas

Penalty Points: 2

Valtteri Bottas has two F1 penalty points.

Two points: Causing a collision with Lance Stroll during the 2023 Mexican Grand Prix (expires on October 29, 2024).

#20 Guanyu Zhou

Penalty Points: 0

Zhou has a clean slate ahead of the race in Spa.

