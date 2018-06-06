F1: Top 10 Richest Drivers of all time

The Richie rich of Formula One, the ten wealthiest drivers in the sport.

Formula One - One of the Richest Sport in the world

The FIA Formula One World Championship has been the most premier form of motor racing around the globe since its inception in 1950. It's every racing car drivers' dream to achieve this ultimate title - "Formula One Drivers' World Championship" and get their names marked in the history of the sport.

It's truly the sport of kings, where ultra-rich teams build expensive cars every year, race in extreme conditions, and receive huge payouts. The celebrities flocking around the paddock and in the pit garage's, noise from these cars, champagne flowing like water are all a part of the race weekend, no wonder it is also one of the most glamorous sport in the world.

The estimated turnover for Formula One 2017 season was around $1.83 billion with underlying revenue estimated to be $1.38 billion. Isn't that a whopping amount? Well by these figures, we can somewhat guess, how much these star racing drivers would be making from the sport.

It's far beyond our wildest dreams. Here are the F1 drivers who are raking in money and make the list of top 10 richest drivers of all time.

Niko Rosberg in the paddock during the Monaco Grand Prix

#10- Nico Rosberg( Status- Retired)

Nico is the son of former F1 World Champion Keke Rosberg. The only father and son pair in the history of Formula One to achieve such a feat. The German driver spent several years chasing the success of his teammate Lewis Hamilton and finally succumbed to pressure and retired just after winning one World Championship title with the Mercedes AMG Petronas team in the year 2016. He is a resident of the tax haven Monaco and his net worth is estimated to be around $30million. Rosberg had an amazing career behind the wheels of an F1 car for ten long years since his debut with Williams BMW team in 2006, he remains on 10th spot of top 10 richest F1 drivers of all time.