Hollywood actress Sofia Vergara drops 1-word verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s iconic Met Gala look

Fresh off the Miami GP, Lewis Hamilton co-chaired the 2025 Met Gala alongside A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, Colman Domingo, and Vogue's Anna Wintour, wherein he followed the dress code of "Tailored for You" to the T.

Styled by Eric McNeal, Hamilton wore a custom cream colored suit with a matching beret by Wales Bonner, embodying the 2025 Met Gala theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." The Ferrari racer completed his look with multiple chunky gold rings, diamond earrings, and an extravagant golden brooch.

On May 6, 2025, Lewis Hamilton posted a carousel of pictures flaunting his Met Gala look. The speedster's IG post amassed a lot of comments from his fans, however, one comment stood out in particular, given that it was from Modern Family fame Sofia Vergara. Appreciating Hamilton's styling, the actress wrote:

"Wow"

Sofia Vergara's comment on Hamilton's Met Gala post (Image via Instagram/ @lewishamilton)

For the unversed, the F1 star and Sofia Vergara were spotted on a lunch date in January in New York City by TMZ. The publication also mentioned that the two enjoyed a good time with friends during their outing.

Despite multiple media portals linking Hamilton and Vergara together, neither has commented on the rumors concerning a relationship.

More details about Lewis Hamilton's Met Gala look decoded

In addition to being right on theme, every element of Lewis Hamilton's Met Gala look held representative value. Sharing particulars of the same with Vogue, the F1 star's stylist Eric McNeal and fashion designer Grace Wales Bonner shared that Hamilton's sash was lined with cowrie shells, which symbolized a protective talisman in African culture.

Additionally, the Ferrari racer's cufflinks, baobab-inspired brooches, and ear cuffs acknowledged Hamilton's January birthdate. As per McNeal, Hamilton's cufflinks, which were shaped like the Whirligig African daisy, "felt like a beautiful metaphor for growth, memory, and African heritage."

The No. 44 racer's look for the 2025 Met Gala took months of work, which Hamilton hinted at during his Vogue cover story. The racer mentioned that he and his stylist have been thinking about how he was going to turn up at the Met, adding (via Vogue):

“We’re both very thoughtful and intentional when it comes to fashion, and I hope that everyone else attending is compelled to really research and think deeply about what they’re wearing.”

In an Instagram post showcasing his 2025 Met Gala outfit, Lewis Hamilton mentioned that it's difficult to express what it meant to co-chair this year's Met. Speaking about his outfit in the context of the event's theme, Hamilton wrote:

"This year’s theme speaks to royalty, spirituality, and the sacred power of adornment. Materials like ivory and cowrie aren’t just beautiful—they carry ancestral memory. They are markers of identity, protection, and reverence."

Since the racer's outfit and its details were a nod to black heritage and the Harlem Renaissance, Lewis Hamilton thanked those who continue to "honor the legacy of the black dandy." He signed off on his caption with an impactful statement:

"We’ve always been here. We’ve always been fly. And now, we’re seen."

