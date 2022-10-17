Is Logan Sargeant the US of A's next F1 star?

F1 has found a new country that seems really impressed by whatever goes on in the sport. Thanks to the Netflix series Drive to Survive, the sport has become a rage in the United States of America. So much so that at least three races will take place in the country from 2023 onwards.

For the longest time, the US remained a largely untapped market for F1. While several methods were implied to penetrate the countrymen's interests, nothing but the Netflix series worked. Now, to keep the infatuation going, the sports' community is trying its best to create new ties with the nation through sponsors, races, teams, and now even drivers.

Speaking of drivers, Logan Sargeant is the name on everyone's lips right now. The young Florida-born sensation is being backed by many American fans for an F1 seat next year. He is arguably very close to achieving this feat with the Williams team ever since he became a part of their drivers' academy last year.

The last American driver to have raced in the sport was Alexander Rossi, post which the grid did not see any American faces. Ever since Sargeant became the first American to win in F2, things, however, have taken a turn in his favor. Everybody has their eyes on the young talent who might prove to be a success for the sport in more ways than one.

Is Logan Sargeant F1 material?

With the news of Sargeant being a potential replacement for Nicholas Latifi doing the rounds, it's important to ask whether he's even deserving of an F1 seat. It is important to note that he could simply be an attractive prospect for Williams Racing, currently owned by American firm Dorilton Capital.

Logan Sargeant's junior category results are somewhat mediocre. The 21-year-old spent three years in Formula 3 where he never won. In 2019, the driver finished a non-impressive 19th on the table. In 2020, he was impressive and managed to finish third with six podiums and a win. He lost out to Aussie star Oscar Piastri by barely four points.

Sargeant's last year in F3 though remains a little confounding and bittersweet. The driver on paper definitely finished seventh but lacked the financial resources to fund himself further. The American was, in fact, about to leave the sport, until Williams welcomed him to their driver development program.

Andrew 🇺🇸 @formulasargeant Logan Sargeant's qualifying results against his teammates from 2019-2022



2019

Logan 5-3 Drugovich

Logan 7-1 Natori



2020

Logan 8-1 Piastri

Logan 7-2 Vesti



2021

Logan 4-0 Fittipaldi

Logan 4-0 de Gerus

Logan 3-0 Chovanec

Logan 2-0 Yeany

Logan 1-0 Simmons



2022

When we talk about a driver that might get an F1 seat, a 360° view of his career is important. Sergeant, through his wins and consistent points, has proven that he can be consistent. Does he have world-champion capability? Probably not, given that he struggled in his junior categories and was not exactly the most competitive.

Compared to the likes of Piastri, Robert Shwartzman, and Theo Pourchaire, the 21-year-old has a less glittery CV. He, however, has proven enough talent to grasp an F1 seat at the very least. The driver definitely has it in him to improve through the years.

What can Sargeant do for Williams and F1?

If the Florida-born earns an F1 seat next season, he will be 22 by then. For a team like Williams, who are looking to return to their former glory, he might prove to be instrumental. The F2 driver will have very low stress levels (Williams is a backmarker) where he will only be required to propel the team to newer heights.

A consistent points finish and a competitive edge might even put him on the radar for several big teams. Moreover, the young driver could be a big key to improving Williams through the years. As for F1, it goes without saying that his presence will matter a lot on the grid.

The American crowd will want to support Sargeant no matter what. Further, it is clear that even big-shot teams have pushed the FIA to bring in a competitive American driver to the sport (Red Bull-Colton Herta) for obvious reasons.

With Sargeant being one of the very few Americans in the racing fraternity, he has increased chances of getting selected. This will undoubtedly be good for any team's marketing prospects and for the sport's increased media attention in America.

Is Logan Sargeant ready to drive next year?

In hindsight, the American driver at the very least deserves his chance in the sport for sure. His F2 season this year, where he won a series of podiums and managed two wins, kind of assures his presence on the F1 grid at some point. We, however, will have a clearer answer to this next month.

Williams Racing @WilliamsRacing



Williams Academy and multiple FIA



#WeAreWilliams FP1 on Home Soil!Williams Academy and multiple FIA @Formula2 race winner @LoganSargeant will drive the FW44 on home turf during the first Free Practice session of the 2022 United States Grand Prix! FP1 on Home Soil! 🇺🇸 🚨Williams Academy and multiple FIA @Formula2 race winner @LoganSargeant will drive the FW44 on home turf during the first Free Practice session of the 2022 United States Grand Prix!#WeAreWilliams https://t.co/rmQx0Uz7iy

Sargeant needs a super-license to race in F1 and currently has 37 points on it. This means that he will have to finish fifth or better in F2 this season (he currently sits third with Carlin). With two more races to take place in November, it'll be interesting to see if he can manage to tick all of the FIA's boxes.

In our opinion, if he manages a top-five finish, the driver should be good to go. Even if he does not, the pilot's newfound confidence this year looks promising enough to make him the next American star in the sport.

