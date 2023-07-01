2023 F1 Austrian GP: Full result for the sprint race in Spielberg

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen put on a spectacular display of driving at the 2023 F1 Austrian GP, winning the thrilling Sprint race in Spielberg with ease. Despite initial setbacks in a wet-dry race, Verstappen was at his best, claiming victory on Red Bull's home turf. The Dutchman overcame the challenges and emerged triumphant, comfortably ahead of his teammate Sergio Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

At the start of the race, Verstappen initially lost the lead to Perez but quickly retaliated, regaining his position at the front of the pack. From there, he settled into a steady rhythm, gradually distancing himself from the competition and crossing the finish line with a significant lead over Perez.

Max Verstappen's success was partially attributed to his decision, along with Perez, Sainz, and a few other leading drivers, to stick with intermediate tires throughout the entire race. This strategy allowed them to maintain a sufficient gap over those who switched to slick tires later on but failed to make up lost ground.

The revised sprint format for the 2023 season led to changes in the starting order. As a result, Charles Leclerc received a penalty, dropping him from sixth to ninth place. This penalty promoted Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll from Aston Martin, as well as Esteban Ocon from Alpine to higher positions on the grid. Leclerc's penalty was imposed after he was found guilty of impeding McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri in SQ1.

Full result for the sprint race ahead of F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen's dominant performance culminated in a comfortable victory, with a lead of over 20 seconds ahead of Perez. Sainz secured the final spot on the podium after a fierce battle with Stroll and Alonso. Nico Hülkenberg demonstrated remarkable skill in climbing back up the rankings to finish in sixth place, the highest among those who opted for slick tires.

In a thrilling fight for the remaining points, Ocon managed to hold off George Russell by a mere 0.009 seconds, securing the last available points. Unfortunately, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton narrowly missed out on points, finishing in ninth and tenth place respectively.

Piastri, Leclerc, Alexander Albon, and Kevin Magnussen followed closely behind. Pierre Gasly experienced a significant setback late in the race as he was overtaken by competitors utilizing softer and medium tires.

Yuki Tsunoda and Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri claimed 16th and 17th place respectively, with Williams rookie Logan Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu from Alfa Romeo, and Valtteri Bottas concluding the eventful race at the rear of the field.

Here is the order of the Austrian GP Sprint race:

#1 Max Verstappen (Red Bull

#2 Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

#3 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

#4 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)

#5 Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

#6 Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)

#7 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

#8 George Russell (Mercedes)

#9 Lando Norris (McLaren)

#10 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

#11 Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

#12 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

#13 Alex Albon (Williams)

#14 Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

#15 Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

#16 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

#17 Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri)

#18 Logan Sargeant (Williams)

#19 Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo)

#20 Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

