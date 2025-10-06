A clip goes viral of an enraged Oscar Piastri fan burning the picture of McLaren celebrating winning the constructors' championship with Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri was barged out of the way for P3 by Lando Norris, and McLaren later decided to keep the positions as is, leading the Briton to finish ahead of his teammate in the final classification. With the drivers' championship leader finishing off the rostrum and not being with the team on the podium celebrations, one enraged fan took matters into their own hands and expressed their frustration with the team by burning up their photo.Piastri has been the drivers' championship leader since the Saudi Arabian GP. Since then, the papaya duo has come to blows two times, and both of times it was Norris who initiated the contact.While in Canada, the 25-year-old retired after rear-ending his teammate. But at the Marina Bay Circuit, he banged wheels with Piastri on the opening lap, and seemingly went against the rules of racing set by the team.However, Norris was trying to avoid a bigger collision with Max Verstappen and took evasive action that led him to drive into Piastri. This led McLaren not to swap around the places, which ultimately meant that the Briton finished ahead of his teammate and reduced his championship deficit.Subsequently, Piastri was also not present in the constructors' championship celebrations on the podium with the team, which raised eyebrows within the F1 sphere. While it was down to one reason or the other, Piastri fans were enraged at the series of incidents that took place at the Singapore GP. One person then burnt up a photo of Zak Brown, Norris, and Andrea Stella, along with the McLaren crew, to express their anger at how the team has been dealing with Oscar Piastri:&quot;Dear McLaren, this is for f**king Oscar Piastri and what you guys do to him. I f**king hate this team. F**king bird. You'll be f**king handled, I swear to god... F**k you guys.&quot;Meanwhile, Piastri had expressed his concerns with the team for Lando Norris' driving, but changed his stance on the matter after getting out of the cockpit.Oscar Piastri doesn't think McLaren has been giving preferential treatment to one or the other driverOscar Piastri is celebrating McLaren's 2025 constructors' championship at the 2025 F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Source: GettyOscar Piastri and Lando Norris have had close battles during the 2025 season. While the Aussie has won out more often than not, recent performances by the senior papaya driver have reduced his deficit to the top of the table to 22 points.Despite recent incidents at the Italian GP, where Piastri had to swap with Norris for a slow pit stop, and their altercation at the Singapore GP, the championship leader still had faith in the team as he said in a post-race interview (via RN365):&quot;I think ultimately, yes... There's obviously been some difficult situations for the whole team, and I think we've spoken about a number of things. Could things have been better at certain points? Yes, but ultimately, it's a learning process with the whole team, and I'm very, very happy that the intentions are very well-meaning. So I have absolutely no concerns about that. Yeah, just obviously there's been some tough situations this year, and this is another one.&quot;On the other hand, Oscar Piastri last won a race at the Dutch GP and would seemingly have to return to the victory lane soon to keep his championship bid on track.