A direct Charles Leclerc-Oscar Piastri swap at McLaren being considered: Reports

It has reportedly come to light that a swap could take place between Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri at McLaren in the coming years of F1. Leclerc could move to the papaya outfit, and Piastri could find himself driving for the Maranello-based Ferrari.

In the ongoing 2025 F1 season, Oscar Piastri is in a fierce fight against teammate Lando Norris for the drivers' championship. Amid this, it has been reported that Oscar Piastri and his manager Mark Webber are not content with the slight impressions of McLaren's favoritism toward Norris.

As per F1 Insider, rumors are making the rounds about the prospect of Charles Leclerc possibly going to the Zak Brown-led team in the coming years and Piastri moving in the other direction.

Interestingly, the Australian driver signed a long-term deal with Woking-based outfit in March this year, and on that occasion, he added:

"It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m part of McLaren’s long-term vision. The team had the belief in me when we signed in 2022, and the journey we’ve gone on over the past two seasons to help return McLaren to the very top of the sport has been incredible." Via F1.

While it has come to light that Piastri and Webber are reportedly not satisfied within the current McLaren environment, in recent times, the rumor mill has also brought to light that Charles Leclerc's management has held talks with top teams.

Mercedes, McLaren, Aston Martin, and the Milton Keynes-based Red Bull F1 team have all been linked with the prolific Monegasque driver.

Charles Leclerc secured P6 in Singapore amid Ferrari's woes with the SF25

It is no secret that the Fred Vasseur-led Ferrari F1 team has struggled with its 2025 challenger, the SF-25. Neither Lewis Hamilton nor Charles Leclerc has been able to fight for victories, and a similar thing happened last week in Singapore.

Leclerc was asked to 'lift and coast' during the 62-lap race, and this meant that he was only able to secure a P6 finish. Following the end of the event, Fred Vasseur shed light on Leclerc's woes and added:

"Very early in the race we asked Charles to do a lift and coast. It's not just a matter of doing a lift and coast when you're losing a little bit at the end of the straight. It's also to find the right braking point."

"In all the races that we were a bit more, a bit less, a bit more, a bit less, a bit more on the rear, a bit more on the front. You had to change the brake balance. At the end, you lose probably more on the reference for you when you are driving the car than on the pure potential." (Via: F1).

Charles Leclerc has been driving for Ferrari since 2019, but has yet to amass his maiden drivers' championship.

