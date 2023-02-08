Alex Albon is 'everything you could ask for in a teammate', feels Williams rookie Logan Sargeant

Ahead of his F1 debut with Williams alongside Alex Albon, Logan Sargeant praised his teammate and said that Albon can help him learn and grow in his rookie season. According to Sargeant, the pairing is already off to a good start.

Alex Albon will lead the Grove-based outfit, with Sargeant expected to follow the lead of his more experienced teammate. While the 22-year-old expects Albon to keep his tricks and tips to himself, he praised his teammate for being honest and helpful. Sargeant spoke to the Racer and said:

"He (Alex Albon) understands that we have to work together in order for the team to move forward as much as possible. He’s just been very open, very honest, very helpful – everything you could ask for in a teammate, especially as a rookie.”

Speaking about the difficulties he could face in his rookie year, Sargeant added:

“I plan to not rely on him (Alex Albon) too much, I feel like I have to stand for myself and go through the hard times and the good times and experience all the different things and ultimately that’s what’ll make you better. I want to make this transition as quick and easy as possible – I know there’s going to be challenges, but hopefully I can get on top of it quickly.”

Logan Sargeant will face a steep learning curve as the Williams car is very wind-sensitive and generally lacks downforce. The American will have humble expectations as he joins the back-marker team. He will have to make his opportunities count, as the car has optimum performance on very few tracks.

Sargeant will have to learn how to optimize the car setup at each track, taking notes from Albon on the other side of the garage.

Getting the car set up right in practice is key to making a good start to the F1 weekend. Sargeant emphasized that he will need to trust his instincts and said:

“I think at the end of the day I have to trust myself. I have to trust my instincts and what I feel. If we feel like we’re heading in different directions in terms of the way the car’s set-up that’s maybe how it has to go, but hopefully it all feels the same and we can move in the same general direction."

Being at the back of the grid does take some pressure off the driver, but his performances will be compared against Albon.

Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant expect a modest 2023 season

Sargeant's goal for 2023 will be to learn the car's characteristics and try to match Albon's pace on Saturdays and Sundays. The team does not expect him to beat his experienced teammate, but to do a better job than Latifi managed in 2022.

The goal for the two drivers will be to compete in midfield given the competitive car. Frequent Q3 appearances and points finishes will mark a successful season for Williams.

Sargeant will have three home races in 2023 to prove his worth in front of American crowds.

James Vowles' appointment as Team Principal has brought fresh hope to the team and fans are understandably excited to witness the fresh pairing of Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant under new leadership.

