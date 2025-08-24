Alex Albon poses with partner Lily Muni He in picturesque setting: “The Dolomites got me rock hard”

With the Formula 1 mid-season break nearing its end, Alex Albon has shared a post with his photo of his recent outing with his partner, Lily Muni He, the LPGA player. The 29-year-old took to his social media to share a series of snapshots from a picturesque setting at the Dolomites mountains in the Italian Alps.The Williams Racing driver and his partner recently visited the Dolomites, a mountain range in Northern Italy. Alex Albon accompanied the photos on his X account from his outing in the Alps with a caption that has subtly stirred reactions from fans.“The Dolomites got me rock hard🏔️😂,” he wrote.Alex Albon and his partner Lily Muni He have reportedly been together since 2019. The pair have, over the years, developed into one of the sport world's most famous couples, as while Albon races in Formula 1, his partner is a professional golfer. The Chinese golfer competes in several categories of the gentleman’s game, including the US-based LPGA tour.Albon and his partner are reported to have met over social media, and aside from their outing off track, the pair have since developed into a mainstay across the Formula 1 paddock. On several occasions, Lilly Muni, who also boasts an interest in fashion, has often been spotted cheering her partner in the Williams Racing garage during race weekends.Lily Muni explained how she met Alex AlbonLily Muni He once explained how she met with Alex Albon. In an interview in 2021, the golfer detailed how she met the former Red Bull Racing driver through Instagram, partly thanks to the Netflix series, ‘Drive to Survive.’The University of Southern California graduate explained how they met during her rookie year on tour, where she was struggling both mentally and professionally, and how a friend had suggested she watch the Formula 1 documentary, which ultimately led her to follow Alex Albon. He said (via GolfWeek):“We met because, this is going to sound extremely bizarre but it makes me feel like the world is so small after all, back in 2019, I was in a slump. I was in a really bad place mentally. It was my rookie year and I wasn’t playing well at all. This was before I saw Lynn (Marriott) and Pia (Nilsson). A friend of mine convinced me to watch a (Formula One) documentary on Netflix called “Drive to Survive.”“I started following (Alex) and really didn’t think that much of it. He said he had a pretty small following. Well, by small, he meant around 190,000 to 200,000. But he saw me, and he was really getting into golf at the same time I was getting into his sport. He was watching a lot of YouTube videos and golf on TV, so then he followed me. I guess that’s how we technically met,” he added.Alex Albon, for his part, has often spoken about his partner in high regard. The Thailand driver also, on occasion, shares snapshots of his endeavours in golfing with his partner on social media.