Max Verstappen stunned the entire F1 world with his heroics in the British GP qualifying. Despite having a tumultuous time in the Free Practice sessions, Verstappen managed to oust both McLarens and Ferraris to bag pole position at the British GP. The Red Bull driver consistently complained about his car, but eventually found the time that mattered in Saturday’s qualifying.

Arguably one of his best drives this season, Max Verstappen impressed everyone with his stellar result. However, not McLaren boss Andrea Stella. He shared his feelings on how Verstappen’s brilliance has stopped amusing him, and that nothing he does surprises him anymore.

Talking to the media, including Sportskeeda, he said,

“You know, I’ve already stopped being impressed by Max Verstappen. This is Max. He is capable of anything. He really drove an insane lap here in his last attempt in Q3. The gap between pole position and second place is bigger than the gap between second place and fifth place. Hats off to Max”.

Despite not having a faster car this season, the Dutchman has continued to churn out remarkable results that have still narrowly kept him in the championship battle against Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris. The Dutch Lion will hope to recoup some points he lost in Austria in the British GP.

Christian Horner is confident Max Verstappen will end his F1 career with Red Bull

Max Verstappen has been stirring the silly season almost single-handedly. Arguably the best driver on the grid, it's no surprise teams will be tracking his availability to drive for them very closely - just ask Toto Wolff. However, Red Bull's Team Principal is not worried about the Dutchman's future.

Christian Horner talked about the situation and said, (Quotes from media including Sportskeeda)

“Everybody’s very clear on where we’re at. Max has been with Red Bull since the very start of his career. All of his success has come in Red Bull Racing cars, and he’s been a big part of our team. He has a great deal of faith in the team and the people around him."

“He’s made it quite clear that he would like to finish his career in a Red Bull car, from start to finish – I think that’s quite special and unique for him. That’s what we’re focused on."

The Dutch racer has won four championships in a row, and Toto Wolff will be hoping Verstappen to be the final piece of the jigsaw that brings Mercedes back on top. Moreover, Lewis Hamilton also mentioned that he would give Verstappen a glowing review about Mercedes, should he decide to join them.

But everything is just noise for now as Max Verstappen and Red Bull begin to prepare for McLaren and Ferrari's challenge tomorrow. George Russell, whose seat is most likely in jeopardy by Verstappen's arrival, is also in the mix with a P4 finish in qualifying.

Who will win the British Grand Prix tomorrow?

