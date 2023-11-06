“BROOOO THIS IS CHAOS”: F1 fans sent into a frenzy after crazy Brazilian Grand Prix start

The 2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix got off to a jaw-dropping start as Charles Leclerc, poised to challenge for the top spot, suffered a devastating blow in the formation lap.

The Ferrari driver, starting from an impressive second position on the grid, found himself grappling with an apparent hydraulic failure.

Charles Leclerc's hopes were dashed as he lost control of his SF-23 at Turn 6, heading into the barriers and shattering his aspirations before the race had even officially commenced.

The drama didn't end there. As the race kicked off, Williams' Alex Albon found himself entangled in a collision with Nico Hulkenberg's Haas at Turn 1. The contact sent Albon straight into Haas driver Kevin Magnussen.

Both Albon and Magnussen were forced out of the F1 race on the spot.

Alongside them, Daniel Ricciardo and Oscar Piastri were also left nursing their wounded cars, and their hopes of a strong showing in Brazil were momentarily shattered although they were cleared to start just in time before the race resumed.

The race was Red flagged following the crashes. The track was filled with debris, necessitating swift action to clear the wreckage and ensure the safety of all drivers. It was a crucial moment for AlphaTauri and McLaren, who seized the opportunity to meticulously repair their vehicles, putting them back in contention for the challenging race ahead.

Fans watching the race unfold took to social media to react to this start. One user commented:

"BROOOO THIS IS CHAOS."

Another fan wrote:

"I don't wanna hear anybody talk about the standings this year regarding Charles bc nobody has been more unlucky than Charles leclerc."

A third fan commented:

"How did charles leclerc crash on the formation lap WHAT"

Here are some more reactions to the chaotic start that the fans witnessed at the Brazilian GP:

Charles Leclerc reacts to his crash at the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP

It was reported following the race that the Monegasque driver's crash during the race in Sao Paulo was a result of lost power steering and the engine power on the formation lap.

Thus, once he got out of his vehicle, Charles Leclerc reacted to his unfortunate crash. Expressing his frustration, the Ferrari driver yelled at the team radio:

"I lost the hydraulics. I lost the hydraulics. Why am I so unlucky, why the f**k am I so unlucky?"

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen won the 2023 F1 Brazilian GP, whereas Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso finished second and third respectively.