Carlos Sainz celebrates F1 break with rival stars Alex Albon and Oliver Bearman

As Formula 1 drivers take a breather from their demanding race calendar, Carlos Sainz has taken full advantage of his downtime. The Spanish driver linked up with teammate Alex Albon and Haas driver Oliver Bearman to enjoy his time away from the high-speed racing world.

The 30-year-old, who has gradually found his feet with the Williams Racing team following an underwhelming three-race run, took to social media to share a peek into the activities he and his fellow F1 drivers have been up to in the after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Posting a carousel of photos on his Instagram account, Carlos Sainz was pictured cycling with Bearman, while the snapshots also featured him playing golf with Albon — part of what he dubbed an act of training and recovery, as the caption that followed the post detailed:

“Week of training and recovery ✅”

The former Scuderia Ferrari driver continues to adjust to the demands of his new team, and his points-scoring performance at the Saudi Grand Prix could signal signs of more promising outings with Williams. In particular, the 30-year-old ensured the Grove-based outfit recorded a double-points finish at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after masterfully executing a DRS train to the advantage of his team.

Alex Albon, on his part, continues to lead the Williams team’s charge against the midfield, having recorded 20 of the 25 points the team has achieved so far this campaign. Oliver Bearman isn’t without his fair share of points for his Haas F1 team, with the rookie driver collecting six points through the season.

All three drivers will again fancy their chances of clinching more points when Formula 1 heads to the United States for the Miami Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz reacts after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia - Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz shared his thoughts following his eventful outing at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The four-time F1 race winner finished eighth after what can be dubbed a brilliantly coordinated drive.

The former Red Bull Racing Junior driver, in the final stints of the race, aided his teammate Albon with DRS to keep him out of the clutches of Isack Hadjar, who was in the Red Bull car. Sainz’s strategy—reminiscent of his race-winning tactics from the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix—worked to perfection, ensuring the Williams team recorded just their second double points finish of the 2025 campaign.

Taking to his Instagram following the race, the 30-year-old expressed his excitement:

“Solid P8 and double points for the team! Played the DRS game smart and made the strategy work. Can’t wait for Miami! 💪🏻”

Carlos Sainz’s performance also helped Williams record their second-best start to a Formula 1 season in the last decade, scoring 25 points after five races, just one point shy of their 2016 tally at the same stage. The Spaniard, alongside Alex Albon, will hope to propel the team to another points-scoring finish at the next race in Miami.

