Carlos Sainz “getting a bit frustrated” after yet another race ruined by bad luck in 2025

Carlos Sainz aired his frustration about his outing following the conclusion of the British Grand Prix. The 30-year-old stressed that he is becoming “a bit frustrated” after failing to score any points at the Silverstone event.

The Williams Racing driver had hoped to put this dip in form behind him at the weather-affected British Grand Prix. However, with barely 10 laps remaining, former teammate Charles Leclerc clattered into him as he struggled for grip around the slippery 3.660-mile track.

The Ferrari driver, who was looking to salvage what was left of his race, collided with Sainz, damaging his front wing and parts of his floor, which ultimately ruined his race. What followed for the Spanish driver was a slow, steady drop out of the points-scoring positions, and he eventually finished the Grand Prix in 12th.

Reflecting on his overall outing, Carlos Sainz said via the official Formula 1 website:

“Story of my season, every time we’re on to score good points and having a solid weekend, something out of our control happens and [I’m] getting a bit frustrated, tired with this season because every time there’s something different when we’re about to get good points.”

The former Scuderia Ferrari driver is currently on his worst run of form since switching to the Williams Racing outfit. Sainz has failed to finish higher than tenth since the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix—an unpleasant streak that he will be aiming to end at the upcoming Belgian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz on recovering his form ahead of the Belgian GP

Carlos Sainz also reflected on returning to points-scoring form at the Belgian Grand Prix. The Madrid native noted that the break before the Spa-Francorchamps race could serve as a chance to halt his torrid run.

Sainz, who also failed to start the Austrian Grand Prix after his car went up in flames following the conclusion of the formation lap, explained that he has never experienced such a poor run of form.

“I’m driving well, doing everything I can. But when there’s so many things happening out of your control, it makes you want to have a bit of a break to see if this run of bad luck and things that keep happening to us stop somehow and we start having a cleaner second half of the season..

“I’ve never had such a run of so many bad things happening to you consecutively in a run of five, six, seven, eight races like we’ve been [experiencing]. It starts to be really frustrating.”

Carlos Sainz’s form appeared to mirror the struggles endured by teammate Alex Albon. However, the Thai driver was able to end his poor run with an eighth-place finish at the British Grand Prix.

The upcoming Belgian race, however, could offer Sainz some respite, as he boasts fond memories of racing at the undulating Spa circuit — including clinching pole position during the 2022 campaign.

