Carlos Sainz's partner Rebecca Donaldson reacts to Charles Leclerc's girlfriend Alexandra Saint Mleux's latest post

Carlos Sainz's girlfriend, Rebecca Donaldson, left a heartwarming comment for Charles Leclerc and his partner, Alexandra Saint Mleux's, pet Leo. The latter shared pictures of Leo from the Miami GP on her Instagram.

Leclerc touched down in Miami earlier this month with his girlfriend, Alexandra, and pet dog Leo. His new pet is quite popular amongst fans on social media. Hence, Saint Mleux shared pictures of him wandering around the paddock on her Instagram handle, which has 2 million followers.

The carousel post had multiple photos of Leo, and fans were smitten by the dog's antics. Moreover, Sainz's partner, Rebecca Donaldson, also adored Leo through a heartwarming comment.

"Leo, a little sweet pea 🥰," Donaldson wrote in the comments.

Rebecca Donaldson's comment on Alexandra Saint Mleux's picture [Image Source: @alexandrasaintmleux/Instagram]

Alexandra and Rebecca's friendship developed as their partners raced together for Ferrari last season. While Sainz has moved to Williams this year, the Scottish model's bond with Leclerc's partner remains intact. They are often spotted together in the paddock and regularly engage with each other through social media comments and messages.

Interestingly, Sainz and Leclerc were teammates for Ferrari until Lewis Hamilton replaced the former in the 2025 season. After assessing his options, the Spanish driver decided to join Williams Racing on a multi-year contract.

Carlos Sainz questions Lewis Hamilton's defensive move in Miami

Carlos Sainz with Lewis Hamilton at Formula 1 Testing in Bahrain - Source: Getty

On the last lap of the 2025 Miami Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton touched while wheel-to-wheel racing on Turn 17. The Williams driver made a lunge on the inside line, and the Ferrari racer responded with a sharp turn to defend his position. However, in the process, the two cars touched.

While the two drivers escaped damage and penalty, as the FIA deemed it a racing incident, Sainz had an objection to Hamilton's antics. Talking to Motorsport, the Spanish driver said:

"He obviously tried everything to defend himself. I made an attempt in the last corner. But he only moved in when he saw me trying. That led to the collision, which is quite typical, to be honest. If you follow the rule book, he couldn’t have moved as much as he did, but that’s how things work on the last lap.”

Meanwhile, Hamilton had a different opinion. He, in fact, lauded Sainz for making a good move.

“On the final lap I lost the rear tires. I lost a lot of tires following Charles, and they were getting destroyed. [Carlos] got into DRS range in the last corner; I tried to turn into the apex, and he was there. We touched a bit. It was fine. I think it was a good move from him," the 40-year-old told DAZN.

Carlos Sainz eventually failed to complete a successful overtake and settled for P9, whereas Lewis Hamilton crossed the checkered flag in P8.

