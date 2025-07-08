In the week leading up to the British Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc stole the spotlight with his new purchase of a car that costs approximately $2.5 million. The Ferrari driver was spotted arriving at Tiffany & Co. in Paris behind the wheel of a jaw-dropping black Ferrari 275 GTB.

The video, captured and shared widely across social media, revealed Leclerc's latest acquisition to his already enviable collection. Autosport shared the video of his restored Series I 275 GTB on X.

Charles Leclerc, often considered one of the most lavish personalities on the grid, has long displayed a deep affection for Ferrari's road cars. But his new ride is a nod to the golden age of Enzo-era grand touring Ferraris. According to reports, Leclerc acquired the 1960s classic in June 2025 and was first seen driving it around Monaco before this recent Paris outing.

The Ferrari 275 GTB Series I, crafted by Pininfarina and built from 1964 to 1966, is widely hailed as one of the most beautifully sculpted Ferraris ever made. It was the first road-going Ferrari to feature a transaxle and independent rear suspension. Leclerc's Ferrari appears in black with tan leather upholstery, making it a rarity.

This classic joins an already stellar garage. Among Leclerc's current Ferrari lineup are the SF90 Stradale and its track-focused variant, the SF90 XX Stradale, along with a Ferrari 488 Pista Spider, a Ferrari Daytona SP3, and a limited-edition Ferrari 812 Competizione A. Beyond Maranello's finest, he also owns a Porsche 911 R (991), a lightweight, manual car that shows Leclerc's love for analog driving.

Charles Leclerc survived "one of the most difficult races" in Silverstone

Charles Leclerc (16) during the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone Circuit. Source: Getty

Unfortunately for Charles Leclerc, his shiny personal life didn't translate into success on the racetrack at the British Grand Prix. The Scuderia Ferrari driver endured one of the toughest races of his Formula 1 career, finishing a dismal P14 at Silverstone, where his teammate Lewis Hamilton surged to fourth.

Leclerc's race unraveled almost immediately. As the field formed up behind the Safety Car for the formation lap, he was one of only a few drivers to gamble on slicks, swapping his intermediates for Mediums before the lights even went out. It was a move that cost him dearly.

As the rain intensified around the 10th lap, Ferrari switched Leclerc back to intermediates. But by then, the damage had been done. The initial tire call left him at the back of the field. Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur provided a candid assessment of the situation (via F1):

"I'm not sure that the pure pace is the main issue today, but what is true is that on Charles, at least, the race was done on Lap 1. We made the call to pit for slicks... The call is coming from the driver, for sure. But I have also to be fair, that I could have said no, but they are on track."

Even when conditions began to improve and others tested dry compounds, Leclerc remained inconsistent. He went off the track multiple times on the day, as their Silverstone strategy not only backfired but also highlighted Ferrari's patchy form this season with the SF-25.

Charles Leclerc before the F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain at Silverstone. Source: Getty

"One of the most difficult races for me, if not the most difficult race of my career. I just struggled to keep the car on track from the first lap to the last lap. I don't know from where it's coming from," he said to F1.

While Hamilton nearly challenged for a podium and Nico Hülkenberg stunned with a P3 finish for Sauber, Leclerc's lackluster showing raises difficult questions about direction, setup, and decision-making.

Charles Leclerc sits well adrift in the Drivers' Championship fight in fifth with 119 points. Meanwhile, Ferrari remains second in the Constructors' battle, trailing McLaren (460), with 222 points.

