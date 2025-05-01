Charles Leclerc claims Ferrari is now heading 'in the right direction'

Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari is finally gaining traction in its 2025 Formula 1 campaign as the team eyes a stronger showing at the Miami Grand Prix. Speaking at Thursday's media day, the Monégasque racing driver acknowledged Scuderia's slow start but was optimistic that recent performances are signs of progress.

With one podium and three top-five finishes in five races so far, Leclerc insists Ferrari is going "in the right direction," even though a win still eludes them. Ferrari entered 2025 with high hopes following encouraging signs during pre-season testing, but the campaign's early chapters tell a more sobering story.

The SF-25 has shown flashes of pace, notably in Saudi Arabia and China, but has lacked consistency and struggled for rear-end stability. While Leclerc has salvaged solid results, teammate Lewis Hamilton has had a more difficult start. At Thursday's press conference, when asked how Ferrari stacks up ahead of the Miami Grand Prix, Charles Leclerc noted (via F1 Media):

"It's not been the first part of the season we wish we had. But it's the first part of the season we had. So now we need to focus on what's ahead and try to improve just like we've done in the last three races. I think we've done good steps in the right direction now it's all about building on that and hopefully have the first victory as soon as possible."

After a chaotic, rain-affected outing in Melbourne where he finished eighth, Charles Leclerc has quietly stitched together a string of strong results. He finished third in Jeddah, Ferrari's only podium this season after three P5 finishes in Bahrain, Japan, and China (later disqualified).

Charles Leclerc in Parc Ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia. Source: Getty

While Red Bull and McLaren continue to set the benchmark in performance and development, Ferrari has shown improvement in the past few weeks. They have started scoring consistently, especially through Leclerc. The Ferrari #16 offered a candid assessment of those teams:

"I don't feel we quite have the potential on paper to fight the McLaren and the Red Bull on good days, yet. But we've got to take the points that are available, and then whenever we'll have the car to fight for wins, we've got to be there to win. Having said all that, I still go into this weekend with one goal in mind which is to win on Sunday and we'll do our best."

Ferrari has scheduled upgrades after Miami for Imola and Barcelona, which are likely to be more decisive. Until then, the focus is on damage limitation, execution, and remaining within striking distance with the Ferrari boss ready to bounce back.

Miami is a venue Charles Leclerc knows well, but not yet conquered

Charles Leclerc plays American football in the Paddock during the Miami Grand Prix previews. Source: Getty

Miami Grand Prix presents a unique challenge and a different vibe in the F1 calendar, according to Charles Leclerc. After just one practice session on Friday, drivers jump into the second sprint weekend of the year with a 19-lap sprint race on Saturday morning. This is followed by Grand Prix qualifying later that afternoon. In such a condensed format, the margin for recovery is slim.

Despite the narrow setup time, Leclerc has a decent record in Miami, with finishes of second (2022), seventh (2023), and third (2024). The 2025 race could offer another shot at the podium, especially given the track's characteristics. Talking about the Miami race, he added (via F1 Media):

"I like to have different energy and vibes wherever we go... and here in Miami obviously it's the American way. But, I think it's cool. I like it and that doesn't mean that racing is not as important".

Pirelli has opted for the softer C3, C4, and C5 compounds this year, a similar range to Jeddah. While the race has traditionally been a one-stopper, Florida's heat might cause thermal degradation, which may trigger two-stop strategies this time. However, track position is key in Miami, and most teams will look to minimize stops to protect their place on a circuit where overtaking is notoriously difficult.

For Leclerc and Ferrari, that means getting qualifying right and maintaining clean air for as long as possible, in the SF-25's new livery. With Leclerc showing form and Ferrari growing sharper, a strong result in Miami could further solidify their resurgence.

