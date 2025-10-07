Damon Hill drops one-word reaction to Oscar Piastri's manager addressing a potential move to Ferrari

Former F1 world champion has dropped a one-word reaction to Oscar Piastri's manager Mark Webber's claim that the Aussie driver could potentially join Ferrari in the future. Webber had previously suggested that his client needed to focus on winning the world championship at McLaren for now, but joked that it would be beneficial for him to learn Italian for any future possibilities.Former Red Bull star Mark Webber is now working as fellow countryman Oscar Piastri's manager and has already helped him make some beneficial career decisions, like joining McLaren at the right time instead of staying with Alpine.Speaking in September to RMC Motori, Webber suggested that joining Ferrari did remain a possibility for Piastri in the future. The 49-year-old also added that the driver should focus on the job at hand for the moment, and maybe think about Ferrari later.&quot;For now, he must stay at McLaren. He must complete his development, and even if Ferrari remains a point of arrival (in the future), he must achieve the final result (this year). In the meantime, it would be better if he improved his Italian,&quot; said Webber. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill on Monday reshared the quote from Webber on his Instagram story, and added a cheeky one-word reaction to the words as well.&quot;Capisce?&quot; [meaning &quot;Understood?&quot; in Italian]Screen grab from Damon Hill's Instagram story [via Instagram/@96f1champ]Oscar Piastri leads the 2025 F1 world championship with six rounds of the season to go, which also includes three sprint races. His closest challenger is teammate Lando Norris, who is 22 points behind.Reigning world champion Max Verstappen has also not given up in his chase of a fifth consecutive title, as the Dutchman is now just 63 points behind the 24-year-old amid Red Bull's resurgence.Oscar Piastri gets involved in iffy moment with teammate Lando Norris during Singapore GPOscar Piastri and Lando Norris after the Singapore Grand Prix - Source: GettyOscar Piastri and Lando Norris were involved in a collision on Lap 1 of the Singapore Grand Prix, which saw the latter take the P3 spot off of his teammate, after banging wheels with him. Piastri was unimpressed and even complained to his team about the move not being &quot;very teamlike.&quot;Norris came through from P5 in the first couple of corners of the race and made contact with the Red Bull of Max Verstappen. As he corrected his car afterwards, he barged his teammate out of his way to get ahead of him.&quot;Yeah, I mean that wasn’t very teamlike, but sure,&quot; Piastri said over the radio after the move happened.&quot;So, are we cool with Lando just barging me out of the way?,&quot; he questioned his race engineer.The McLaren team then told Piastri that they would not take any action against Norris, as he was avoiding a more severe collision with Verstappen ahead. Piastri replied, saying that the Briton did a &quot;s**t job at avoiding&quot; the Dutchman because he collided with his teammate.After the race, Piastri did not elaborate further on his comments and claimed that he would go and review the footage of the crash before making any further comments.