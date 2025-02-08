Eddie Jordan drops his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's iconic photo outside Enzo Ferrari's legendary home in Maranello has seemingly changed Eddie Jordan's perspective towards the blockbuster transfer. He now believes that the Italian team made the right choice by getting the seven-time world champion on board.

Hamilton's induction with Ferrari was a blockbuster affair as the Tifosi crowd hit the streets of Maranello to welcome him. In his first test at Fiorano track, the crowd flocked outside the circuit to cheer for him.

Moreover, the British driver's first photograph outside Ferrari founder Enzo Ferrari's legendary home became the most-liked F1 photo on Instagram, with over 5 million impressions.

Meanwhile, seeing the craze of Hamilton in Italy, former F1 team boss Eddie Jordan has changed his views. Earlier he criticized the Maranello-based squad for sacking Carlos Sainz. However, post the Brit's first month in Ferrari, Jordan's perspective has taken a complete shift.

Talking on the latest episode of the Formula For Success podcast, Eddie Jordan said (via Planet F1):

“What I thought was unbelievably eye-catching was that photograph of Lewis Hamilton in that coat. It just depicts why I think Ferrari went for him. He’s box office, absolutely. It’s a very stylish photograph. And it’ll be iconic. That photograph will be used for many, many, many, many years to come."

Further reacting to Hamilton's alleged crash in Barcelona during testing, Jordan added:

“We hear recently about the crash, which is unfortunate, because I also saw the photograph of the many, many, many thousands of the tifosi that turned up to take photographs, wishing him well, just on a little reconnaissance trip with the car, so you can imagine what it’s going to be like on Grand Prix day."

Hamilton has completed his 1000 km TPC test in Fiorano and Barcelona combined. He will be making his official race debut for Ferrari on March 16 at the 2025 Australia Grand Prix.

McLaren team principal excited to see Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari Test (Image Source: Getty)

Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari transfer has caught the eye of rival teams as well. McLaren team principal Andrea Stella opined that he is excited to see the historic union of an iconic driver with an equally iconic team.

Talking to Sky Sports F1, Stella said (via F1's official website):

“Observing from a distance, I can say that I think how this has been reported, it was a great introduction of Lewis to Ferrari. To be honest, as a fan of F1, having been at Ferrari for 15 years before, I felt excited myself to see something that is historic for F1—a seven-time world champion going to Ferrari, one of the most iconic teams."

Hamilton received a great reception at Maranello on his first official trip. From fans to owners to engineers, everybody seemed excited to have him onboard. Meanwhile, Lewis Hamilton was equally satisfied as he shared his feelings on social media, expressing the joy of donning the red suit and calling Ferrari his 'home.'

