F1 2022: Where to watch Austrian GP Practice Sessions? Time, TV schedule, livestream details and more

For the eleventh round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to the Red Bull Ring for the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend in the city of Spielberg.

Max Verstappen currently leads the drivers' standings with a 34-point advantage over his teammate Sergio Perez. The reigning world champion will certainly be looking to secure his seventh win of the 2022 season at Red Bull's home track, where he has previously stood on the top step of the podium in three different seasons.

Carlos Sainz, who took his maiden Grand Prix win last weekend at Silverstone, will likely be taking a much-needed boost of confidence and momentum into the upcoming race. The Spaniard now has a mere 11-point gap to his teammate Charles Leclerc, who remains third in the championship.

Mercedes saw a strong performance at the British GP last weekend, where Lewis Hamilton clinched his third podium of the season after seriously challenging the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari. It can be safely assumed that the Silver Arrows are slowly starting to shake up the title fight this season, and could be a potential threat to the top two teams this weekend.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 Austrian GP practice sessions

Here are the timings for the Red Bull Ring practice sessions:

USA

FP1: 7:30 am EDT, Friday, July 8, 2022

FP2: 6:30 am EDT, Saturday, July 9, 2022

UK

FP1: 11:30 am GMT, Friday, July 8, 2022.

FP2: 10:30 am GMT, Saturday, July 9, 2022.

India

FP1: 5:00 pm IST, Friday, July 8, 2022

FP2: 4:00 pm IST, Saturday, July 9, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 Austrian GP practice sessions?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the practice sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the practice sessions on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, and Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far