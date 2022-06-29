F1 2022: Where to watch British GP Qualifying? Time, TV schedule, live stream details, and more

For the tenth round of the 2022 season, F1 is heading to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix this weekend, with Red Bull significantly leading the constructors' standings over its rivals. Mercedes, however, are reportedly bringing upgrades to their packages this weekend, potentially making this 52-lap race a significant turning point for the team in the 2022 world championship.

Ferrari has proven to be the most successful team at Silverstone with a total of 16 wins at the British GP, while home hero Lewis Hamilton is the most successful driver here with a whopping 8 wins and 7 pole positions to his name. Mercedes have not one, but two drivers who are heading to their home race this weekend and will certainly want to give fans a reason to cheer for the team. Positive results for both Hamilton and George Russell in Canada certainly gave the Silver Arrows a ray of hope heading to England.

Further down in midfield, Alpine are giving McLaren a run for their money after delivering a solid race back in Canada, where the Woking-based team failed to score a single championship point.

TV Schedule for 2022 F1 British GP qualifying session

Here are the timings for qualifying at the British GP taking place this weekend for fans in the USA, UK, and India.

USA

10:00 am ET, Saturday, June 2, 2022

UK

2:00 pm GMT, Saturday, June 2, 2022

India

7:30 pm IST, Saturday, June 2, 2022

Where can you watch the 2022 F1 British GP qualifying session?

USA

Fans from the US can watch all the qualifying sessions on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

UK

Viewers from the UK can catch the action live on Sky Sports F1.

India

Indian fans can catch the broadcast of the qualifying session on Star Sports Select, Star Sports Select HD 2, as well as Disney+ Hotstar.

