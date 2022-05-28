F1 drivers have mixed reactions to Monaco's stay on the F1 calendar

Ahead of the 2022 Monaco Grand Prix, several F1 drivers shared their reactions to the possibility of the historic race being removed from the race calendar in the near future.

While Max Verstappen claimed that it may be impractical to host races in Monaco with modern cars that are physically too large for the track, he admitted that the historic value of the circuit makes it "special." He said:

“Let’s say like this, I think if they would propose the plans nowadays with how the track layout is, probably it would not be on the calendar. But I think because of the historic value to it, and I mean…well, I think the amazing weekends we’ve had, you know, throughout the years, I think it belongs on the calendar. And of course, with the cars we have now, they’re a bit too big, a bit too long, a bit too heavy for the track layout, but it is something special. And I do think yeah, we should continue.”

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz agreed with the Dutchman and added:

“Agree. I think Monaco deserves anyhow to be on the F1 calendar. I think it’s a great place to come to. When you think about Formula 1, a lot of people think about Monaco. So yeah, it would be nice to put an overtaking place, I’m not going to lie. Like this the show could be a bit better on Sunday but even if not, I still think everyone knows a weekend here is about qualifying, around the pitstops. And everyone is already expecting that. So it’s not like we’re missing out in much.”

Mick Schumacher admitted that while he would like the Monaco GP to remain on the calendar, he would pick his home race in Germany over Monaco if it came to it. He said:

“Yeah, I think it definitely deserves to stay on the calendar. It’s a historical event. On the other hand, if we would exchange it for a German Grand Prix, obviously, I think we would take the German Grand Prix; at least, I would. But yeah, I think if you had both that would be great.”

With the Las Vegas Grand Prix being the third race to be heald in the US from next season onwards, rumors surrounding the removal of the Monaco GP from the F1 calendar have absolutely taken over the paddock.

Fernando Alonso claims the F1 Monaco GP "has to be in the calendar"

Two-time world champion Fernando Alonso agreed with the other drivers regarding the Monaco Grand Prix's place on the F1 calendar. The Spaniard admitted that it does not "make sense" to remove the prestigious race from the calendar.

He said:

“The same comments, but I think it has to be in the calendar. And I don’t see any reason why it should not be in the calendar. Because overtaking is difficult, it is difficult also in Singapore. It has been difficult in Barcelona, it has been difficult in Budapest, before DRS, you know, before 2011 or whatever, there were no overtakings in Budapest or in Barcelona or in Monaco, in Singapore, and they were not talks about, you know, removing those races in the calendar. So now there is a lot of talk, you know, with social media, how the world is, you need to talk constantly about things, you know, and random things and this is one thing that doesn’t make sense.”

Catch the Monaco GP this Sunday, on May 29, 2022.

