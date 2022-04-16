"It was something that we couldn’t really force" - Daniel Ricciardo claims having a 'very good relationship' with Lando Norris, contrary to Drive to Survive portrayal

Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive is known to have taken liberties when it comes to certain storylines, and Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris' new 2021 McLaren partnership was one that received plenty of criticism in the latest season of the show.

The relationship between the two new team-mates was made to seem extremely hostile. The Aussie recently spoke up about the same, clarifying that while the two did not become the best of friends from the get-go, after a period of time, they built a good relationship.

As described by Ricciardo to Channel 4, the two drivers had no tension whatsoever:

“I felt like a lot of people probably wanted us to be best friends from day one. And it was something that we couldn’t really force and it did take a bit of time to really create a good relationship. But in saying that, there wasn’t tension or anything, it was just that we were trying to figure each other out. Currently where I sit today, I think we have a very good relationship."

LC @LappedCars



"There's a bit of me and Daniel going side by side in Turn 1 when we're not even close, and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race!" 🗣️| Lando Norris isn't happy with the way some parts are portrayed in Drive to Survive:"There's a bit of me and Daniel going side by side in Turn 1 when we're not even close, and I claim he pushes me off, which is from a completely different race!" #F1

Lando Norris shares a particularly close friendship with his former McLaren team-mate Carlos Sainz, which may from a point of comparison underplay the kind of relationship the Briton shares with Daniel Ricciardo. Several people have called Netflix out for inaccuracies and the overdramatisation of certain events in the name of entertainment.

"Four years since I left here in good spirits" - Daniel Ricciardo on 2022 Australian GP

Daniel Ricciardo scored his first championship points of the year last weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, showing significant progress from the first race in Bahrain for the team. The McLaren driver claimed that this was the first time in four seasons that he had left his home country content with the results from the Grand Prix.

As reported by PlanetF1, Daniel Ricciardo reflected on the 2022 Australian GP:

“I’m happy with the progress and, as a team result, I think we executed everything we could. I think the first part of the race was positive, but there is still a bit to work on. Probably in that second stint I lost a little bit of pace on the hard tyre."

Daniel Ricciardo @danielricciardo
McLaren @McLarenF1
Scenes on a Melbourne tram!



Matt Cure Seems @DanielRicciardo has been in town.
Insane. Haha love this so much

“It came back to me a little bit – but we still have a bit of understanding to do. I’ll keep working at it but generally, as a whole, the weekend’s been smooth. I’m happy to walk away with my first points of the year at home, which is also nice for the all the fans who came out here, so I’m feeling pretty content. We leave Melbourne in good spirits, which feels nice as it’s probably been four years since I left here in good spirits.”

The 32-year-old currently stands eleventh in the drivers' standings with a total of eight points to his name.

