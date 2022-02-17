F1 pundit's take on Ferrari 2022 car might show that the Scuderia are ready for title run

Prominent F1 journalist Will Buxton has hinted that Ferrari might be ready for a title run in 2022. The veteran journalist tweeted his praises for the all-new F1-75 which was unveiled earlier today.

All eyes are on the new Italian car, drawing heaps of praise from the F1 community. The team's 2022 challenger features a deeper red than ever before and all-black front and rear wings.

Will Buxton was one of the thousands who tweeted about the red masterpiece earlier today. The Briton acknowledged that the Italian team has brought in a different design philosophy for the 2022 car, perhaps giving them the edge over competitors. He wrote:

“Another very different approach to the regulations. Remarkably different to what we’ve seen from the other real cars.

What do you reckon. Is 2022 the year Ferrrai fight for the title again? Time will tell. But it’s beautiful.”

The main feature of the new car is the resized side-pods. The side-pods on the car are bigger than earlier, seemingly paying tribute to Ferraris from the early 2000s. Fans had a mixed reaction to the new side-pod design, with some lightly-mocking the Maranello-based outfit for their choice in design.

One fan replied to Buxton's post, expressing their surprise at the new aerodynamic design, writing:

“Very much approve of the return to black to the livery - Tifosi been asking for it for how long now?! I was expecting someone to sculpt in the sidepods similar to what they have done, but not to that extent! And with no undercut to the sidepods either... Very intriguing!”

Ferrari claims to be stronger after "simulated" championship battle with McLaren in 2021

Ferrari sporting director Laurent Mekies believes their 2021 duel with McLaren simulated a championship-like battle. The Frenchman believes the battle between the two teams was "good training" for the future. Now, with the highly-exciting F1-75 finally unveiled, the Italian team can hope to fight closer to the top in 2022.

I can’t wait to be driving this beast.

Mekies said of their 2021 fight with McLaren:

“They have opened a good gap at the championship and then, in parallel to that, we are in that unique situation, certainly for Ferrari where there is no development from early on. We really, certainly trackside and also Maranello-side, as far as the support is concerned, we really focused on how we could use that year to become sharper and develop as a race team and to develop our tools and so on. So yes, it did become our world championship for last year. It’s a very good team to fight against. They got some fantastic moments. They won Monza. They could have won Sochi.”

The Italian constructor took third place by more than 50 points at the end of the 2021 season – all thanks to consistent performances by Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc. Mattia Binotto's team had a strong campaign in 2021, after a disastrous season the year before. In 2020, the team finished sixth in the constructors' standings, marking one of their worst ever performances in the sport.

With a fresh set of regulations, only time will tell if the team can rise to the top once again.

