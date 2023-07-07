Ferrari boss reportedly hooked on potential Carlos Sainz replacement

Ferrari boss Frederic Vasseur has reportedly set his sights on a potential replacement for Carlos Sainz. Whispers in the Austrian paddock suggest that he is already "hooked" on the current Williams driver Alex Albon.

As the contracts of Ferrari's current drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are set to expire at the end of 2024, speculation about their future has been rampant in recent months.

Rumors had been circulating that Mercedes was eyeing Leclerc and Audi was interested in signing Sainz. However, both drivers quickly denied those rumors, putting an end to the speculations.

Also recently, Ferrari's president John Elkann emphasized that the team's priority has been the development of the SF-23 model of the car. He claimed that there is no rush to renew the drivers' contracts.

While team principal Frederic Vasseur has expressed his desire to retain the Leclerc-Sainz duo, the future of Carlos Sainz with Ferrari seems uncertain.

There are suggestions that Sainz may be looking for a team where he can be the clear number one driver and fulfil his ambition of becoming a world champion. This may not align with Ferrari's intention to focus on Leclerc.

According to the latest edition of the Corriere dello Sport, discussions have already taken place regarding a possible replacement for Carlos Sainz. The report indicates that Vasseur "has hooked Alex Albon to have him in red from 2025."

The speculated irreconcilability between Sainz's ambition and Ferrari's intention to prioritize Charles Leclerc has fueled rumors. Vasseur is supposedly interested in Albon, to bring in points and provide support to Leclerc.

This hypothesis holds merit given the circumstances surrounding Sainz and Albon. Both drivers' contracts with their respective teams expire at the end of 2024, opening up the possibility of a potential move.

Albon, currently driving for Williams, has shown promise in the current season and could be a suitable replacement for Carlos Sainz, if Ferrari decides to make a change.

It remains to be seen how the negotiations will unfold during the summer break of the Formula 1 World Championship. While Charles Leclerc's future with Ferrari appears secure, the uncertainty surrounding Carlos Sainz's future adds an intriguing dynamic to the driver market.

Alex Albon impresses in Silverstone P1, Carlos Sainz finishes seventh

Alex Albon

Alex Albon produced yet another display of impressive performance in the 2023 F1 season as the Williams driver secured a third-place finish in the first practice session of the British GP.

Williams were sporting more new upgrades of their own as they started their weekend in some fashion. Alex Albon put on display an impressive straight-line speed to finish ahead of Fernando Alonso's Aston Martin.

Carlos Sainz, on the other hand, finished seventh, ahead of the upgraded McLaren of Lando Norris. His Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc finished fifth, sandwiching Alpine's Esteban Ocon in the process.

Both Red Bull drivers dominated the first practice session under what was a surprisingly clear sky in Silverstone. Max Verstappen, unsurprisingly, comfortably clinched the P1 ahead of Sergio Perez.

As the rest of the British GP unfolds, it'll be interesting to see if Alex Albon manages to capitalise on his impressive start. Eyes will be on Ferrari too, who've had an upturn in form at the Austrian GP.

