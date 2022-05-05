Ferrari expecting 'another tough challenge' at Miami, with claims of having 'similarities with Jeddah'

Ferrari has had a strong start to the 2022 F1 season but had a relatively disappointing weekend at its home race in Italy two weeks ago. The Imola Grand Prix became the second race without a Scuderia driver on the top step of the podium this season, after losing the win to Max Verstappen in Jeddah. The team is reportedly expecting similar challenges to that faced in Saudi Arabia at the start of the year, given Red Bull's significant advantage in the straights.

Italian sports journalist Leo Turrini revealed his expectations from the Prancing Horse ahead of the Miami GP, saying:

“Talking to the Ferrari people on the eve of the departure to Florida, I was told that it will obviously be another tough challenge, shrouded in inevitable uncertainty due to the new track. I’ve been told there are similarities with Jeddah. So far, we’ve seen Red Bull’s advantage on the straights, offset by Ferrari’s traction in the corners. The impact of the weather will also be assessed. The relative cold of Imola has made it easier for the drivers to manage their tyres.”

tami. @Vetteleclerc Turrini: "Talking to the Ferrari people on the eve of the departure to Florida, I was told that it will obviously be another tough challenge, shrouded in inevitable uncertainty due to the new track. I've been told there are similarities with Jeddah." Turrini: "Talking to the Ferrari people on the eve of the departure to Florida, I was told that it will obviously be another tough challenge, shrouded in inevitable uncertainty due to the new track. I've been told there are similarities with Jeddah."

He further went on to say:

“I don’t think they will present any sensational developments in Miami. For now, we are on the area of what the engineers call “refinements”. It will be a different story, again on paper, from Barcelona onwards.”

The Scuderia are currently leading the constructors' standings with a mere 11-point gap to Red Bull.

"The main upgrades will come soon after" - Ferrari gearing up for developments in Spain

Ferrari recently revealed that while the team is set to take on a "few new parts" at the upcoming inaugural Miami GP this weekend, the first real developments are set to kick in only in Barcelona.

When asked about the team's plans for the car's first real developments, team boss Mattia Binotto told The Race:

“We will not have the main one in Miami but still we have a few new parts on the car. Miami is a high-speed circuit compared to the ones we had so far. So certainly in terms of downforce, we’ll run something different. We’re still working on the porpoising that as you can see is quite visible, certainly more than Red Bull. And in there, there is also performance to try to get. This is the [focus] for Miami. The main upgrades will come soon after.”

The teams will hit the Miami International Autodrome for the first time this Friday for the free practice sessions.

Edited by Anurag C