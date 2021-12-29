Ferrari reportedly pass crash test, chassis approved for F1 2022 pre-season testing

The 2022 Ferrari F1 car has reportedly passed the crash tests, according to Motorsport Network’s Italian edition. The Prancing Horse's 2022 car passed the frontal crash test organized by the FIA and carried out at the CSI Centre in Bollate, according to the report.

Ahmet Cir @AhmetCirF1



#ScuderiaFerrari #F1 - NEWS: Mattia Binotto has revealed that Ferrari will reveal their 2022 F1 car between 16th and 18th February. #F1 - NEWS: Mattia Binotto has revealed that Ferrari will reveal their 2022 F1 car between 16th and 18th February.#ScuderiaFerrari https://t.co/n9bxHH49Pe

Ferrari has been on a resurgence in terms of performance since the last quarter of the 2021 season where they installed a new hybrid system in their cars along with the final engine change of the year. The team had mentioned shifting their focus to the new 2022 car as far back as May 2021.

Clinching third place in the championship in 2021, the Maranello outfit is targeting to fight at the front again after their performance downslide since the second half of 2019. Binotto has also revealed that their 2022 challenger will be unveiled between February 16-18, 2022.

Speaking to the Italian edition of the Motorsport Network, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto said:

“How many races do we want to win? As much as possible, when I say that as Ferrari we must always strive for the best, it's true, we don't want to start a low season in terms of expectations. What we will tell ourselves internally is that we want to win as many races as possible.”

Ferrari aims to compete with Mercedes and Red Bull in 2022

The Maranello squad who have not had a single win since 2019 are aiming to be fighting at the front in the 2022 season, which dawns a new era in the sport. Ferrari honcho Mattia Binotto outlined their realistic goals speaking to the Italian edition of the Motorsport Network.

Outlining their goals for the 2022 season, the 52-year-old exec said:

“It is presumptuous to declare today that we will beat Mercedes and Red Bull, because I think the correct approach is to set ourselves the goal of wanting to play it.”

Ferrari @Ferrari

#Ferrari As we approach our 75th birthday, we want to celebrate this milestone with a token of gratitude from the heart of the company. Watch this video reveal of the 75th anniversary logo, in which our employees are the stars. #Ferrari 75 @MuseiFerrari As we approach our 75th birthday, we want to celebrate this milestone with a token of gratitude from the heart of the company. Watch this video reveal of the 75th anniversary logo, in which our employees are the stars.#Ferrari #Ferrari75 @MuseiFerrari

Also Read Article Continues below

With an overhaul of chassis regulations for the 2022 season, the first year with the new cars is expected to be a mixed bag. While the field is expected to be slightly more level than in previous years, 2022 might be Ferrari’s chance to bite at the feet of Red Bull and Mercedes.

Edited by Anurag C