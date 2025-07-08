Ferrari's mystery issue troubling Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc identified - Reports

Ferrari's inconsistencies in Formula 1 2025 may finally have a technical explanation. Reports now point to a supposed power steering irregularity plaguing both Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc.

Though neither driver has gone into specifics publicly, Motorsport.com has reportedly revealed that a subtle yet critical defect in the SF-25's steering is undermining the car's performance, especially during qualifying and in high-speed corners.

Despite showing flashes of competitiveness at Silverstone, Ferrari failed to reach the podium.

"As it showed there was plenty of mistakes out there and very, very tricky conditions, in really a very, very hard car to drive here. This car doesn't like those conditions. Not ideal, but we got some points at least. The tires dropping off, the car doesn't like low-speed corners, lots of understeer, and I started knocking out the left front and then just couldn't keep up, " Hamilton admitted in his post-race interview to F1.

Charles Leclerc echoed similar frustrations, speaking to F1 after the race:

"I just struggled to keep the car on track from the first lap to the last lap. I kind of have an idea, it might be because of the set-up that I'm choosing at the moment, which is quite extreme. I really struggle to believe that set-up makes such a difference. I think there's something we've got to look at."

The duo's grievances have persisted since the early season. Leclerc, despite scoring four podiums this season, has endured major inconsistencies. Lewis Hamilton, still winless in red, has shown steady improvement but continues to lament a lack of grip, particularly in slow corners.

Now, reports suggest the culprit may be SF-25's power steering system, which only emerges under peak load, when drivers push hardest through high-speed sections. Power steering was introduced in F1 in the 1990s. It helps reduce the physical strain required to turn the car at high speeds.

But beyond raw assistance, the system's primary value lies in the ability to relay sensations from the car's front axle to the driver's hands. In Ferrari's case, this is reportedly breaking down. According to Motorsport.com, the SF-25's power steering reportedly behaves erratically in Q3 and high-G sections like Silverstone's Maggotts-Becketts, leading to a lack of confidence when it matters most.

The exact nature of the fault remains undisclosed, but team principal Fred Vasseur acknowledged its existence:

"I won't reveal it... It's a problem that can be solved. I can only say that yes, it's true that we are struggling with something."

This isn't a first in Formula 1. Sebastian Vettel once lamented Aston Martin's power steering feedback issues, while Fernando Alonso has historically been meticulous about the system's setup to suit his driving style.

Encouragingly for Ferrari, this is reportedly a mechanical-hydraulic issue rather than a fundamental chassis flaw, meaning it can be resolved in time. But it requires in-depth intervention and re-engineering, which is hard to execute mid-season.

Ferrari banking on Spa revival ahead of 2026 reset

Ferrari's Silverstone performance was symbolic of the 2025 campaign so far. It showed flashes of brilliance interrupted by puzzling inconsistency. While Lewis Hamilton brought the car home in P4, Charles Leclerc finished a forgettable P14 in a rain-shuffled race that exposed many of the SF-25's lingering weaknesses.

Despite McLaren storming ahead to 460 points, Ferrari has quietly remained second in the Constructors' Championship with 222 points. They're just ahead of Mercedes (210) and Red Bull (172). While the title gap (238 points) is too vast to bridge realistically, a second-place finish stays in reach.

At Spa, the Scuderia expects to roll out minor upgrades and revised setups to mitigate the steering issue and provide both drivers with a more predictable platform. Given the fast nature of the Belgian circuit, it will serve as a litmus test for how much Ferrari has truly understood the problem.

Ferrari's engineering group, led by Loïc Serra, is already looking at 2026. While many of the current developments won't carry over due to regulation changes around chassis and power units. Understanding critical driving feel issues, like steering feedback, will remain crucial.

And how Ferrari responds to the current issues could lay the groundwork for the next chapter.

