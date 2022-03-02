Former Red Bull driver extends support for people suffering in Russo-Ukraine conflict, asks federations to keep sports and politics apart

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kyvat extended his support to those suffering amidst the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The ex-F1 driver believes sports should stay away from politics and that the ban on Russian and Belarusian sportspersons was unfair.

In his social media post, Kvyat wrote:

“I really hope for a peaceful solution to this situation in Ukraine, and that we can all live in peace. Hopefully all parties can find a solution by sitting together and through a respected dialogue. It horrifies me to see two brotherhood nations in a conflict.”

Expressing his sympathy towards those affected by the conflict, the 27-year-old hopes for a dialog between the two nations to find a solution and bring peace. The Russian driver expressed his concern at the escalating tensions and expressed his views on Instagram and Twitter.

Voicing his opinion over the violence in Ukraine, the former Red Bull driver said:

“I don’t want military actions and wars to influence the future of humanity. I want my daughter and all children to enjoy this beautiful world.”

Ban on Russian sportspersons unfair, claims former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kyvat voiced his concerns over the ban on Russian and Belarussian sportspeople by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The former Red Bull driver's statement comes after FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem received a request from the Ukrainian motorsport body to prohibit drivers of the two nationalities from competing internationally.

Subsequently, the FIA president convened an emergency meeting with the World Motorsport Council to discuss the matter. The Russian driver, however, believes the sport should abstain from politics and instead should stick to its principle of uniting people and cultures.

Expressing his views on the recent ban on athletes, the Red Bull driver said:

“Who else if not us sports people will help to glue nations together in the upcoming times. I would also like to highlight and address all sports federations across the world, including IOC, that sport should remain outside politics, and disallowing Russian athletes and teams from participating in world competitions is an unfair solution and goes against what sport teaches us in principle: the unity and peace.”

Mohammed Ben Sulayem @Ben_Sulayem I have called an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council for tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. I have called an extraordinary meeting of the World Motor Sport Council for tomorrow to discuss matters relating to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Haas F1 team removed its Russian sponsor Uralkali from its livery and is contemplating the future of Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. The conflict has also resulted in F1 and its teams agreeing to remove the Russian Grand Prix from the calendar until the situation is resolved.

Former Red Bull champion Sebastian Vettel and reigning champion Max Verstappen strongly opposed racing in Russia amidst the conflict. If the FIA were to ban Russian licensed drivers then drivers such as Kyvat, Ferrari junior driver Robert Schwartzman and Mazepin would be thoroughly affected by it.

Edited by Anurag C