"He was very disappointed": Mercedes Insider gives an insight into Kimi Antonelli following the Austrian GP incident

For rookie Kimi Antonelli, his split-second mistake, which led to the Lap 1 clash with Max Verstappen, is already shaping the narrative heading into his first British Grand Prix. However, Mercedes engineer Andrea Shovlin has offered reassurance as the team continues its preparations for Silverstone.

Ad

The chaos began before the Austrian GP had even officially started. Carlos Sainz suffered a brake issue on the formation lap, sparking a 15-minute delay. When the lights finally went out, polesitter Lando Norris held his lead, with Oscar Piastri jumping Charles Leclerc on Turn 1 to complete a McLaren 1-2 into Turn 3. Behind them, Antonelli was running ninth when he locked his rear brakes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a result, the 18-year-old Italian veered onto the dirty inside line in Turn 3. Trying to avoid Liam Lawson's Racing Bull ahead, he released the brakes slightly, only to lose full control. As the grip gave way, Kimi Antonelli's car slammed into Verstappen's Red Bull. Both were out on the spot, before they'd truly begun.

Despite the pressure, Mercedes' trackside engineering director, Andrew Shovlin, comforted their young talent and described his post-race response as mature and accountable.

Ad

"Kimi will be fine. He was very disappointed after the race and embarrassed to have made a mistake that ultimately took Max out as well. Now he'll get a penalty for that. He held his hand up. He wasn't pretending it was anyone else's fault," Shovlin said during Mercedes' post-race debrief on YouTube.

The stewards swiftly summoned both drivers after the race. Their final ruling found Kimi Antonelli was 'fully at fault.' While they acknowledged that it wasn’t a 'blatant attempt' to dive into the corner, the move and subsequent loss of control still amounted to an avoidable collision.

Ad

Max Verstappen and Andrea Kimi Antonelli following contact during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria. Source: Getty

Antonelli received a three-place grid penalty for Silverstone and two penalty points on his FIA Super Licence. But he took the blame head-on (via F1):

Ad

"Unfortunately I hit Max and I just feel very sorry towards the team, and him of course. I just apologised straight away. I recognise it's all on me and I just feel sorry because I ended my race, but I ended his as well."

Verstappen, who was dealt his first DNF in 32 races and fell 61 points behind Piastri in the Drivers standings, empathised with the youngster and responded with grace:

Ad

"I spoke quickly to Kimi… I think every driver has made a mistake like that. No one does that on purpose. For me, that's not a big deal."

Meanwhile, McLaren capitalized with a 1-2 finish, while Leclerc came home third for Ferrari. Kimi's teammate George Russell, meanwhile, found himself stuck in the middle all afternoon, starting and finishing fifth in a quiet but composed run.

Ad

Stewards hand Kimi Antonelli a grid drop as Silverstone test looms in weather that favors Mercedes

Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Formula 1 stewards cited a breach of Chapter IV, under Article 2(d) of the Sporting Code: causing a collision, while issuing an official penalty after the race. They noted that while the mistake stemmed from 'evasive action', the collision was not influenced by other cars, which negated the usual leniency for incidents on Lap 1.

Ad

Shovlin, however, believes the teenager has already moved on:

"He's got that grid penalty in Silverstone. But he's going to have to put that to the back of his mind and just focus on qualifying as far up the grid as possible, getting the car set up for qualifying... But he'll be over that by now. He's fully focused on the next event."

Ad

Silverstone will be Kimi Antonelli's first British Grand Prix, and arguably his most crucial test yet. The 5.891km Northamptonshire circuit is both legendary and punishing. Maggotts, Becketts, and Copse demand precision, and consistent wind across the wide open landscape often complicates setup.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli (PREMA Racing 4) before the 2024 Formula 2 Silverstone Sprint race. Source: Getty

But to make things easier, conditions for Sunday are expected to be cloudy. Mercedes has had a long-standing issue of tire overheating on hot race days, but the temperature at Silverstone is expected to be around 19°C with a 60% chance of rain on raceday.

Nevertheless, Kimi Antonelli will face an uphill battle, starting at least three places back. But there are positives to build from. He's already claimed a sprint pole in Miami and finished on the podium in Canada, heading to the British Grand Prix with a 63-point rookie tally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More