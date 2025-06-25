Hollywood royalty Brad Pitt singles out Carlos Sainz-led Williams' 2025 marvels

Carlos Sainz Jr. and the resurgent Williams team found themselves in the spotlight far from the Formula 1 paddock this week. Brad Pitt called the Grove-based team his surprise of the season during F1's world premiere in London's Leicester Square.

Pitt, star and co-producer of the much-anticipated Apple Original film, was walking the red carpet of the movie's world premiere on June 24. When asked by Sky Sports for his hottest take on the current F1 season, the Hollywood icon didn't point to title leaders or controversial clashes, but singled out the midfield miracle of the season.

"Oh, I love to see what the Williams guys are doing. That's been a nice surprise. Yeah, coming in," Pitt said, tipping his hat to Williams' unexpected form.

Brad Pitt's admiration didn't appear out of the blue. The 61-year-old actor is deeply immersed in the world of Formula 1 due to his role as Sonny Hayes in the movie. He's kept a close eye on team dynamics while filming and previously even joked that Carlos Sainz and Pierre Gasly could both have 'Hollywood futures'.

Pitt's brief response sums up a sentiment many in the paddock share. Williams has already gone past the total points they scored in 2022, 2023, and 2024 combined. The last time the Grove-based outfit looked this sharp at this stage of a season, Nico Rosberg had just made his F1 debut.

Williams is currently P5 in the Constructors' Championship, with 55 points after 10 rounds.

How Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon set the Williams revival in motion

Williams' Carlos Sainz and Alexander Albon during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada previews. Source: Getty

The signing of Carlos Sainz Jr. from Ferrari was a major turning point in Williams' off-season narrative. Pairing him with Alex Albon gave the team not just a competent lineup but arguably one of the most complete pairings outside the top three teams.

Williams has scored points in eight of ten races so far in 2025, with Saudi Arabia, Miami, and Imola standing out as both drivers finished in the top ten. Albon has delivered multiple P5s this year and nearly brought home the team's first podium since 2017 at Miami, had a tussle with Charles Leclerc gone differently.

Meanwhile, Sainz has offered Williams precisely what the team needed - stability, feedback, and adaptability. While not grabbing headlines, his six top-10 finishes speak volumes about how quickly he's settled in the No. 55 FW47.

Under Team Principal James Vowles, the team has experienced structural change, updating operations and increasing development pace.

Carlos Sainz (55) leads Alexander Albon (23) during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna. Source: Getty

Carlos Sainz is trailing Albon by 29 points, who's eighth with 42 points in the Drivers' Standings. While they have scored just four points in the last three races, Austria provides another chance to switch that momentum.

