Hollywood star Keanu Reeves to interview former Ferrari chairman among other eminent F1 personalities for Disney+ docuseries

F1 has witnessed a massive spike in global popularity ever since the release of Netflix docu-series Drive to Survive, which has become more successful with every passing season. The latest piece of exciting F1 content that is set to be released soon is a four-part television series to be produced by North One. The show will see popular Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves set to interview former Chairman of Ferrari Luca di Montezemolo, amongst many others.

The show will dive deep into the world of F1 with a key focus on the most successful team in the sport, Ferrari. It is also set to feature interviews with the likes of Jenson Button, Ross Brawn, Bernie Ecclestone, Rubens Barrichello, and several others.

The show is reportedly already underway and will be broadcast on Disney+ in the fall of 2023, as reported by Napolimagazine.

Former F1 champion says it's time for Lewis Hamilton to resign

Former British world champion Sir Jackie Stewart claims that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton should retire from F1 without falling behind in performance. The Briton, who has absolutely dominated the sport for seven years, is now visibly struggling with the introduction of the 2022 regulations, while his new Mercedes teammate George Russell seems to have comfortably found his footing.

Suggesting that Hamilton could benefit by protecting his legacy before it is too late, Stewart claimed that the Briton could move on to his other interests:

“It’s time for him to resign. He’s got music, he’s got culture, he loves clothing and the rag trade would be absolutely suitable for him. I’m sure he’ll be very successful because he’s been earning a huge amount of money — rightfully so because he’s been the best of his time. Lewis [Hamiltion] is in that group of the Ayrton Sennas and the Alain Prosts — or even the Jackie Stewarts maybe.”

Stewart added, saying:

“It’s a pity he wasn’t resigning at the top, but I don’t think that’s going to happen now. But nevertheless, it’s wiser to stop than go through all the pain of not being able to do what you did before. He’s carried the sport well. I’d like to see him resigning now.”

Russell has managed to outperform his teammate in seven out of the last nine races in 2022 and currently holds a 34-point advantage over Hamilton in the drivers' standings.

