"Honestly, I don't do anything": Carlos Sainz and James Vowles involved in a hilarious conversation about the Spaniard's hair

Carlos Sainz had a hilarious Q&A session with Williams team principal James Vowles, with the latter inquiring about the secrets behind the Spaniard's stylish hairdo. To this, Sainz highlighted his genetics and promised to share some of his tips with Volwes.

Sainz, the former Ferrari driver, lost his seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton following the conclusion of the 2024 season. He found his new shelter with Williams Racing, led by team principal James Vowles.

Ahead of the pre-season testing in Bahrain, Sainz arrived at the Grove-based factory to get along with the team and perform his simulator testing duties. He also did some laps in the older model cars to get used to the Williams machinery.

Meanwhile, to make his first day at the factory fun, James Volwes hosted a Q&A session. He had some fan questions with him, including one about Sainz's hair.

"How is your hair so good after a race?" Volwes asked.

To this, Sainz replied:

"Honestly, I don't do anything. It's natural. I guess one of the genetically good things about Spanish people. We have good hair. My girlfriend, who is Scottish, always says it to me and tells how jealous she is. Look, I don't' do anything. She sees me in the shower every day, just doing one shampoo per day."

Carlos Sainz seems to be enjoying his first week at the Grove factory after signing a multi-year contract last year. He will team up with Alex Albon with an aim to lead Williams back to being a championship-winning side.

While the Spaniard is not expecting immediate success, he is committed to unleashing his full potential with Williams and building on the small gains.

Sainz previously won four races in his extensive F1 career, including the infamous victory at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, which made him the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race that year.

Carlos Sainz suggests a new alliance name with Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz [L] Alex Albon [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Spanish driver Carlos Sainz is set to become teammates with Thai British driver Alex Albon for the upcoming F1 season. Previously, the duo shared a picture with the caption:

"Thai sweet chilli"

The new teammates were captured discussing a new name for their alliance. In a video posted by Williams Racing, Sainz said:

“We need to upgrade it to Carbono.”

“Carbono? Yeah, I like that," Albon replied.

“I think Carbono is the upgrade we need. Carbonara is cool, but it’s too much, too funny, in a way. We need something a bit more serious and aggressive. I think Carbono," Sainz added.

Albon has been with Williams since 2022. However, Sainz's entry is unlikely to change the dynamics, as James Vowles earlier revealed that Albon suggested the team sign the Spanish driver in the first place.

