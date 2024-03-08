“I know a good surgeon if you need” - Alex Albon’s witty recovery wish to Carlos Sainz

Alex Albon wished Carlos Sainz a speedy recovery on social media, with a hint of sarcasm reminiscent of his surgery back in 2022.

The Thai driver also suffered from appendicitis during the 2022 Italian GP and had to miss the race for surgery, being replaced by Nyck de Vries. Carlos Sainz, who will not be taking part in the 2024 Saudi Arabian GP, will also be going through surgery as Ferrari confirmed in a statement.

Reacting to the same, Alex Albon made a witty comment while wishing him a speedy recovery:

"Get well soon @Carlossainz55, I know a good surgeon if you need."

Expand Tweet

After his surgery in 2022, Alex Albon returned to the grid three weeks later in Singapore. With the next race on the 2024 F1 calendar scheduled just after two weeks, it is hard to say if Sainz would be returning at the time. Nothing has been confirmed so far.

The Spaniard is set to be replaced by Ferrari junior driver and F2 racer Oliver Bearman who will be making his F1 debut at Jeddah. Bearman was in pole position for the F2 race on the circuit, but replacing Sainz, he would not be taking further part in the round.

Alex Albon plans to have a comeback at Jeddah

Albon finished the season-opening Bahrain GP at P15 while his teammate Logan Sargeant was at the back of the grid at P20.

While this performance was not great for Williams, Albons plans to have a much better race at Jeddah.

“After a disappointing first race, it’s nice to get right back into it and put our efforts into this week,” Williams Racing quoted him. "Jeddah is a fun track and all about confidence with its fast and flowing nature. It’ll be interesting to go to another circuit and see how the FW46 performs."

“Hopefully we can take the learnings from Bahrain and put them to use this weekend in the midfield fight," Albon added.

Williams had improved during the 2023 F1 season with James Vowles leading the team as their principal. Alex Albon scored 27 points during the entire season, and combined with his teammate's one point, they were able to bring them up to the seventh place.

Alex Albon has continued to race for the team since 2022 and currently has a contract through the 2025 season.