"I'll learn from it and won't do it again" - Charles Leclerc assures there will be no repeat of 2022 F1 Imola GP mistake

Charles Leclerc experienced a costly spin at the Imola Grand Prix last weekend, losing a comfortable third-place finish to end up a disappointing P6 at the end of the race. The 24-year-old insisted that this was a mistake that he would never make again, highlighting that it was an incident to learn from.

As reported by Motorsport, Leclerc gave reassurance about avoiding such incidents in the future, saying:

“It’s one of those mistakes where it is a bit more the mental approach that you’ve had at that particular moment of the race. But I’ve always been strong in knowing exactly which particular feeling I felt at what moment of the race, and know how to correct it. So yeah, it’s again, a mistake but I’ll learn from it and won’t do it again.”

Charles Leclerc, however, refuted any suggestions of pressure being the reason behind the incident, saying:

“Obviously we’ve had pressure not only [for the race], but for the whole weekend and I don’t think I’ve done many mistakes before. It was the mistake that cost me a lot and I’ll learn from it. But no, on my side, there was no particular added pressure whatsoever.”

Admitting that the spin could have had even worse repercussions with regards to the championship standings had he not been able to continue with the race, the Monegasque added, saying:

“With the mistake actually, I have been a bit lucky because I’ve only lost seven points again to what I could have scored. But it’s seven points that could be valuable at the end of the season and every point counts when you’re driving for the title. So yeah, it won’t happen again.”

Ferrari had a less than ideal weekend in their home race at Imola but are still in the lead in the constructors' standings.

"I was too greedy" - Charles Leclerc comments on the consequences of his spin at the Imola GP

Charles Leclerc was on track to secure his fourth consecutive top-three finish of the 2022 season before losing significant positions towards the end of the Imola GP. The Ferrari driver admitted that the "spin should not have happened" and that the seven points he lost as a result could be costly in his fight for the world championship title.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Leclerc highlighted the consequences of his mistake at Imola, saying:

“Whatever happened before the spin are just details. The spin shouldn’t have happened today. I had P3 but I was too greedy. I paid the price for it and lost seven potential points. Seven points would be valuable at the end of the championship. It is very, very close [with Red Bull] and I think it will be that way for the rest of the season. And that is why every small mistake... well it’s a big mistake... but the consequence considering the mistake could have been much bigger. It’s only seven points today and it could cost more the next time so I need to be careful of that.”

Although Charles Leclerc is leading the drivers' standings at the moment, the reigning world champion Max Verstappen is quickly catching up.

