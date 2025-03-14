"I think Carlos Sainz was the one raw-dogging it": 10x F1 podium finisher's hilarious dig at the Spaniard

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri hilariously claimed that Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz might have "raw dogged" the entire journey with the latter. The Spaniard will enter the Australian Grand Prix for the first time as a Williams driver after ending his tenure with Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season.

Ad

The 30-year-old was the most sought-after driver in the silly season last year but ultimately chose the Grove-based outfit after being shut out by teams like Mercedes and Red Bull.

During his brief time with the iconic British team, Sainz has been making all the right noises with his attitude and performance behind the scenes. Heading into Melbourne, Carlos Sainz shared the journey with the local hero Oscar Piastri.

In a video floating on social media, Piastri who has made 10 f1 podiums so far, was asked if he had raw-dogged the entire journey with the Spaniard, to which he replied:

Ad

Trending

'I've got a feeling Carlos has got a pretty compromising picture of me asleep so... Yeah, I think Carlos was the one rawdogging it cause I wasn't giving much conversation for half of it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

After the first Friday of the season, Carlos Sainz finished in P2 and P11 in the FP1 and FP2 sessions respectively.

Carlos Sainz analyzes his first Friday with Williams F1

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz stated that it was a "positive" Friday practice session for the Grove-based outfit as both he and his new teammate Alex Albon looked competitive.

Speaking on the team's official website, the four-time F1 race winner said:

Ad

"Definitely a positive Friday for us, with FP1 quite strong. FP2, we didn’t manage to find performance on the Soft tire, so we need to look into this ahead of Qualifying tomorrow.

"If we manage to unlock some performance on the Softs, then I think we can be competitive. The field is extremely tight, with various teams doing some very fast laps, so I think tomorrow it will be all about executing a clean Qualifying and seeing where that takes us," he added.

Ad

Ahead of his first race weekend with the former world champions, Sainz shared a nugget and revealed his father was not convinced with his move to Williams, adding to Blick:

“My father, Carlos, is still disappointed that I didn’t choose Audi’s great offer a few months ago. After my dream of moving to Red Bull or Mercedes fell through, I had to decide between Audi, Alpine, and Williams. After visiting the factories and having discussions, my gut feeling immediately told me – go to Williams."

There is an outside chance of a higher grid position in qualifying for Williams and Carlos Sainz given the pace shown by the Spaniard was competitive against the top teams on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback