"It was actually nice to have two weekends off in a row" - Lando Norris reveals what he thinks is the ideal number of races in an F1 season

The 2022 F1 season consists of a record 23 races on the calendar and Lando Norris believes that this is far from the ideal number of races that should be held in a given season. Several drivers and team members have been vocal about the economic viability of such a packed calendar, given that nearly nineteen of the races this season are part of double or triple-headers.

Speaking in a Quadrant YouTube question-and-answer video, Norris was asked about his ideal number of races, to which he responded:

“18 to 20. Sometimes it was actually nice to have two weekends off in a row, because now we only have a maximum of one weekend off and that one weekend off, you have a bit of time to chill from the previous race, but by the time you’ve chilled you are already preparing for the next race.”

The physical, mental, and economic aspects in terms of the logistics of holding twenty-three races in a given year can certainly harm the sport internally. This is exacerbated by the resultant fact that the recovery time is reduced by a significant margin. Norris further went on to say:

“Whereas when you had two weekends off, you could chill, then you could chill even more! And you are fully chilled, you take your mind off racing for a bit and then you start the build-up. One week’s not enough.”

Earlier, McLaren CEO Zak Brown told Reuters gave his opinion on the addition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix to the 2023 calendar, saying:

“We want to respect the history of the sport but there’s not many sports that haven’t changed in recent times to adapt to a changing world. I think a Saturday night race in Vegas is the obvious thing to do.”

While the Russian Grand Prix has been canceled, a replacement is being considered by the FIA to maintain the promised 23 races.

The Pitstop boys dedicate a new track to Lando Norris after the success of their song “Super Max!”

Three Dutch F1 fans, now commonly known as the Pitstop boys, released a song called “Super Max!” in 2016. It was dedicated to the now-reigning world champion Max Verstappen, who had just won his first Grand Prix in Barcelona. The trio have now released a new track dedicated to McLaren's Lando Norris.

In the same YouTube video, Lando Norris spoke about the song, describing it as 'catchy':

“Very kindly they wrote a song for me! It’s my first proper proper song, dedicated to me and it’s pretty catchy. My mind wanders off during the race sometimes and I start singing it to myself which might seem a bit weird, ‘Let’s go Lando’, considering I am Lando. But umm, it’s catchy!”

The McLaren driver had his best season so far in 2021 and was also named voted the second most popular driver in the largest F1 survey conducted last year.

