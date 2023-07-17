“It was a very emotional day”: Mick Schumacher reflects on his first Goodwood experience driving his father, Michael’s Mercedes

Mick Schumacher made his first appearance at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in a 2011 Mercedes W02 that his father, the legendary Michael Schumacher, raced in. What made his day even better? Mercedes let Mick do donuts on the track.

He posted a video of his emotional day at the Festival of Speed via the Mercedes Twitter page:

Seven-time world champion Michael Schumacher raced for Team Mercedes between 2010 and 2012 after his comeback to F1. He drove the W02 in 2011. This was the car he drove his final laps in during the Japanese Grand Prix.

Mick wore his father's helmet at the event. It was momentous not only for Mick but for the team as well.

All of them synonymously said:

"Mick in Michael’s helmet. What a moment"

Team Mercedes also allowed him to do donuts on the track, which made F1 fans emotional, as during the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Haas didn't let him do donuts on the track.

All he had to hear from trackside engineer Ayao Kamatsu was:

“Sorry, Mick, can you stop doing donuts, please? Seriously. I’m sorry, Mick, but we just can’t, sorry.”

Mick Schumacher's racing career till now

Mick Schumacher had a rather tumultuous F1 career from the start. Carrying the big name Schumacher automatically puts him under pressure to perform from the start.

He started his F1 racing career with Team Haas. Team principal Guenther Steiner was quite excited and keen on having him on the team.

However, the 2022 season didn't go as they expected, as Mick was unable to drive the car. He either lazily finished at the back of the grid or had his car retired after ramming it on the walls in a GP.

After the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP, Mick Schumacher was replaced by Nico Hulkenberg for the 2023 season at Haas. This eventually led to him joining Mercedes as their reserve F1 driver.

As reserve driver, Mick's role at Mercedes includes assisting in the ongoing development of the W14, attending all GPs and being ready to drive should any driver be unable to, and conducting regular work at the simulator at Brackley.

He has learned a lot ever since and has been lauded for burning the midnight oil to have the Mercedes W14 in its best form for the British GP.

However, Mick Schumacher's racing seat with Mercedes after this season is doubtful. Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been in talks with teams like Williams F1 Racing and McLaren to find him a seat for racing in the future.