"It was very much aligned with my values" - Lewis Hamilton on why he joined the bid for buying Chelsea FC

It was announced yesterday that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was participating in a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club. The Briton, along with former world number one ranked female tennis player Serena Williams, remotely joined hands with Sir Martin Broughton, in a decision that he claims is "aligned" with his values.

As reported by formula1.com, Hamilton spoke about his interest in the team and what this bid means to him. He said:

“We were contacted and Sir Martin [Broughton] took time to speak to me on the phone and explain his and his team’s goals, if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting. It was very much aligned with my values. As a kid, I remember collecting all the stickers and books to trade cards. I remember filling all of those up as a kid and collecting all those pennies and trading them for sweets with the other kids for the most valuable ones.”

LC @LappedCars



“The Chelsea rumors are true. I am a fan of football as a child, I have been playing since I was 4 years old. I remember that at 5/6 years, I was supporting Arsenal, while my uncle supported Chelsea. In general, however, I am a sports fan.”



#F1 🗣️| Lewis Hamilton:“The Chelsea rumors are true. I am a fan of football as a child, I have been playing since I was 4 years old. I remember that at 5/6 years, I was supporting Arsenal, while my uncle supported Chelsea. In general, however, I am a sports fan.” 🗣️| Lewis Hamilton:“The Chelsea rumors are true. I am a fan of football as a child, I have been playing since I was 4 years old. I remember that at 5/6 years, I was supporting Arsenal, while my uncle supported Chelsea. In general, however, I am a sports fan.”#F1

Hamilton then reminisced about his days of football trials, saying:

“When I was younger I was trying to be the best player I could be and actually play for a team, so I was trying out for Stevenage Borough when I was younger but then I was in the racing space. I could have only ever dreamed of being an actual integral part of a team but that’s for me the most exciting thing.”

"Ultimately I’m a sporting fan" - Lewis Hamilton on Chelsea FC bid

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. He spoke about his love for the sport and the role that the Chelsea bid plays in his life.

Describing it as "one of the greatest opportunities," the Mercedes driver said:

“From five or six years old I became a supporter of Arsenal but my Uncle Terry is a big blues fan so I’ve been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I’m a sporting fan. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the most successful. When I heard about this opportunity I was like ‘wow’; this is one of the greatest opportunities to be part of something so great.”

Hamilton has been an advocate for diversity and equality for several years and has used his platform to promote the same. He claimed that his involvement with Chelsea was in line with his advocacy, saying:

“They’ve [Chelsea] been quite leading in their work in D&I [diversity and inclusion] and becoming more diverse and progressive. Our goal is to continue the work that they have already done and have even more of an impact and engage more with the community.”

LC @LappedCars



“I'm a PSV fan and I'd never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club, I'd want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage. I thought he was an Arsenal fan?”



#F1 🗣️| Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton's takeover bid:“I'm a PSV fan and I'd never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club, I'd want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage. I thought he was an Arsenal fan?” 🗣️| Max Verstappen on Lewis Hamilton's takeover bid:“I'm a PSV fan and I'd never buy Ajax. And if I was going to buy a football club, I'd want to be the full owner and to take the decisions myself, not own just a tiny percentage. I thought he was an Arsenal fan?” #F1

Lewis Hamilton is a fan of Arsenal and has had an interest in football ever since he was a child. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, meanwhile, teased his 2021 rival for his stake in Chelsea, given that he is a fan of their rival team.

Edited by Anurag C