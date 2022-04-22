"It was very much aligned with my values" - Lewis Hamilton on why he joined the bid for buying Chelsea FC

It was announced yesterday that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was participating in a bid to buy Chelsea Football Club. The Briton, along with former world number one ranked female tennis player Serena Williams, remotely joined hands with Sir Martin Broughton, in a decision that he claims is "aligned" with his values.
As reported by formula1.com, Hamilton spoke about his interest in the team and what this bid means to him. He said:
“We were contacted and Sir Martin [Broughton] took time to speak to me on the phone and explain his and his team’s goals, if they were to win the bid, which was incredibly exciting. It was very much aligned with my values. As a kid, I remember collecting all the stickers and books to trade cards. I remember filling all of those up as a kid and collecting all those pennies and trading them for sweets with the other kids for the most valuable ones.”
Hamilton then reminisced about his days of football trials, saying:
“When I was younger I was trying to be the best player I could be and actually play for a team, so I was trying out for Stevenage Borough when I was younger but then I was in the racing space. I could have only ever dreamed of being an actual integral part of a team but that’s for me the most exciting thing.”
"Ultimately I’m a sporting fan" - Lewis Hamilton on Chelsea FC bid
Lewis Hamilton is one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. He spoke about his love for the sport and the role that the Chelsea bid plays in his life.
Describing it as "one of the greatest opportunities," the Mercedes driver said:
“From five or six years old I became a supporter of Arsenal but my Uncle Terry is a big blues fan so I’ve been to so many games with him to watch Arsenal and Chelsea play. Ultimately I’m a sporting fan. Chelsea is one of the biggest clubs in the world and one of the most successful. When I heard about this opportunity I was like ‘wow’; this is one of the greatest opportunities to be part of something so great.”
Hamilton has been an advocate for diversity and equality for several years and has used his platform to promote the same. He claimed that his involvement with Chelsea was in line with his advocacy, saying:
“They’ve [Chelsea] been quite leading in their work in D&I [diversity and inclusion] and becoming more diverse and progressive. Our goal is to continue the work that they have already done and have even more of an impact and engage more with the community.”
Lewis Hamilton is a fan of Arsenal and has had an interest in football ever since he was a child. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen, meanwhile, teased his 2021 rival for his stake in Chelsea, given that he is a fan of their rival team.