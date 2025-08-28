“It’s really nice to see”: Charles Leclerc reveals defining feature of Dutch GP for him

Charles Leclerc opened up about the defining feature of the Dutch Grand Prix and stated that the Orange Army is what comes to his mind when he thinks about racing in the Netherlands. Speaking about this in a recent video, Leclerc hailed the passion and the element of respect from the spectators at Zandvoort.Formula 1 is all set to return from the summer break and start off with the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix, Red Bull star Max Verstappen's home race. As the drivers are all set for the race, so is the Ferrari man, Charles Leclerc.Prior to the race weekend, Leclerc sat down to discuss the racing environment at Zandvoort, where he mentioned the elements of respect for the drivers and team, and how passionate the fans are. Speaking about this, here's what the Monegasque driver said in a recent video shared by Scuderia Ferrari on X:&quot;When I think about the Dutch Grand Prix, the first thing that comes to my mind is the Orange Army. It's really nice to see so much passion and, to be completely honest, there's always so much respect also for all the teams and all the drivers. And I think that's what we all enjoy at the Dutch Grand Prix, mostly because there's respect as well.&quot;The upcoming 2025 Dutch Grand Prix is set to be the 15th race weekend of the season, and will take place with the media duties on Thursday, practice sessions on Friday, qualifying on Saturday, and finally the race on Sunday.Charles Leclerc's boss let his feelings known ahead of Dutch GPCharles Leclerc's boss, Fred Vasseur, opened up about the upcoming Dutch GP and shared an optimistic verdict. Speaking to the media ahead of the race weekend, here's what the Ferrari team principal said:Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc of Ferrari - Source: Getty&quot;We’re back on track after the summer break, which gave the team and the drivers a chance to recharge, ready to face a very busy final part of the season,&quot; Vasseur said.&quot;In the Netherlands, we want to maintain the positive momentum built up over the past few races, where we made progress in terms of competitiveness. Charles and Lewis are ready, and the team is fully focused, determined to put them in the best possible position to get some good results.&quot;Ferrari are currently in P2 in the Constructors' Championship with 260 points. They trail McLaren by 299 points, and lead P3 Mercedes by 24 points, after 14 races and three Sprints.In the Drivers' Championship, Oscar Piastri is leading the championship with 284 points, ahead of his McLaren teammate, Lando Norris (275 points). Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc is in P5 with 151 points, ahead of his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who is in P6 with 109 points.