F1 legends James Hunt and Niki Lauda's sons to race against each other at a charity event for Ukraine

The sons of legendary F1 drivers and former world champions Niki Lauda and James Hunt will be racing against each other at a charity event on June 28, 2022, to raise funds for refugees in Ukraine amidst the ongoing crisis in the country. Mathias Lauda and Freddie Hunt are part of a new film Sons of Speed, which is set to release this summer.

As reported by The Sun, Hunt spoke about the upcoming film and his relationship with Mathias Lauda, who is currently racing as a factory driver for Aston Martin in the FIA World Endurance Championship:

"I will enter one team and have two others from the crew of the Sons of Speed film and hopefully Mattius will be in another team, although he's not confirmed it yet. We have a good relationship. We first met in 2009 but only spoke for five or 10 minutes and then we raced against each other in 2014, which is when the filming for the Sons of Speed started."

F1 drivers stand with Ukraine and its people for peace and freedom. Every conflict around the world affects us all and we hope this suffering comes to an end immediately.

Freddie Hunt is now racing in the European Le Mans Series championship, meaning that the two drivers do not compete directly with each other. Hunt described the difference in his relationship with Lauda to that between their fathers:

“We are now friends but when we are out on track, of course, we want to beat each other. Like Dad and Niki, they were mates too but our rivalry is not the same as our fathers, because we aren’t fighting for world championships, but we are still fighting to win.”

Niki Lauda and James Hunt had one of the most iconic battles on track in the 1976 F1 World Championship and had a rivalry that went down in history as one of the greatest in the sport.

The kart race will feature 26 teams competing over the course of three hours ahead of the 2022 British Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton urges for an F1 Grand Prix in South Africa

Lewis Hamilton is encouraging the FIA to hold a race in South Africa as it is where the seven-time world champion's ancestors come from.

As reported by the Express, the Briton explained what a race in South Africa would mean to him personally:

“I think it's important for the sport to go there. If they're in every other continent, why not? The one I really, really want to see is South Africa. That's the one I want to hear next that gets announced. Ultimately, my ancestors are from there - so that's why it's important for me personally.”

Lewis Hamilton would love Formula One to return to South Africa

With the growing popularity of F1 in America, the sport has added the Miami Grand Prix to the 2022 calendar and another American race in Las Vegas for next year.

