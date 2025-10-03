Lando Norris downplays Max Verstappen’s merits with an awkward comment: "It’s hard to beat someone who was practically born in an F1 seat"

Max Verstappen’s back-to-back victories in Monza and Baku have brought him back into the championship conversation, believes Lando Norris, cutting into what looked like an unassailable lead for McLaren. With Oscar Piastri still 69 points clear at the top, and Norris holding a 44-point cushion over the Red Bull driver, the fight is far from over heading into Singapore.Speaking ahead of practice at Marina Bay, Norris reflected on Verstappen’s dominance and why, in his view, the Dutchman’s upbringing gave him an advantage most rivals will never catch.&quot;It is hard to beat someone who was born into an F1 seat. If I could go back and choose how to be a better driver, I would also have a mum and dad who were racing drivers, start when you are a baby in the paddock, start karting at whatever age he did and do more testing than everyone else. I would be a better driver now if I did all of those things. So people have to catch up because he was made to be in the position he is now, but he is also making the most of that and that is why he has four world championships,&quot; Norris told (via ESPN).Max Verstappen’s father, Jos Verstappen, was a former F1 driver who competed in 106 races and partnered with Michael Schumacher in the early 1990s. His mother, Sophie Kumpen, was also a successful karting driver in Belgium. Max was raised by his father after his parents’ separation, from the age of five. His father’s demanding approach turned him into the clinical, unflinching competitor that he is today.Lando Norris' father, Adam Norris, and Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, at Circuit Zandvoort. Source: GettyLando Norris also started early, albeit in a different way. His father, Adam Norris, was a businessman, and his mother was a gymnast. Their support allowed him to start karting by the time he was seven years old. By the age of 14, he had already secured the title of the youngest CIK-FIA KF World Champion, paving the way for him to compete in single-seaters.In the same interview, he clarified where he sees himself as compared to the Dutchman:&quot;I don’t want to say or believe that I will ever be as good as Max because I think that is the wrong thing to tell myself. He is one of the best drivers ever in Formula 1, so if anyone ever comes up to you and says, ‘Yes’, just tell them to f**k off. Any driver in the world can just be confident in saying that kind of thing, but I think it is almost impossible. Do I believe on some days I am better? Yes.&quot;The comments have drawn mixed reactions from fans, with some praising Lando Norris for honesty and others criticizing his remarks on Verstappen.Lando Norris struggles in Singapore practice after &quot;difficult&quot; Friday sessionsLando Norris (4) McLaren MCL39 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore practice. Source: GettyLando Norris arrived at Marina Bay as the defending winner, having dominated the 2024 edition from pole. In four previous starts at the street circuit, he has always scored points. But Friday’s practice painted a more complicated picture for McLaren’s No. 4.He ended FP1 in sixth (1:31.698) and FP2 in fifth (1:31.197), nearly half a second off Oscar Piastri’s benchmark 1:30.714. The gap underlined Norris’ own words that he never quite felt comfortable with the car, even as his teammate found pace on soft tires.&quot;Just a difficult day for me - not feeling too great with the car, missing all of the feelings that I had here last year. Plenty of things to work on. Just a bad day. Oscar’s quick. I’ve got nothing to complain about bar just not doing a very good job,&quot; he said (via F1).His session was also interrupted by contact with Charles Leclerc in the pit lane. Ferrari was later fined €10,000 for the unsafe release, but the damage forced Lando Norris back into the garage for a front wing change. He managed to complete 18 laps compared to the 19 that most of the field accomplished.McLaren has shown cracks over the last two race weekends despite winning 12 of the season’s 17 grands prix. Piastri clipped the wall and battled understeer but still topped FP2, suggesting the package remains strong. For Norris, the concern is rediscovering the feeling that carried him to victory a year ago.