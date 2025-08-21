  • home icon
Lando Norris' girlfriend Margarida Corceiro rocks an olive green bikini as the F1 break nears its end

By Anurup Chakraborty
Published Aug 21, 2025 23:05 GMT
McLaren's Lando Norris with Margarida Corceiro after the F1 Hungary Grand Prix. Source: Getty

Lando Norris and his girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, made the most of Formula 1's summer break. With the Dutch Grand Prix just around the corner, the 22-year-old model recently shared a glimpse from her vacation in Portugal on social media.

The McLaren star has been linked to Corceiro for over a year, with the model often spotted supporting him in the F1 paddock. Their relationship has drawn attention this year, as Corceiro balances her modeling career with running Missus Swimwear & Apparel, a Portugal-based ethical fashion label she co-founded.

She posted a mirror selfie in an olive green bikini on her Instagram story from the couple's time off together:

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro. Source: @magui_corceiro (via Instagram)

Earlier this August, she was also seen at The Weeknd's concert alongside her friends before spending quiet time with Norris during the break.

Corceiro's latest story came as the last week of the break winds down, with F1 set to return at Zandvoort before heading straight into Monza for another back-to-back. For Lando Norris, it has been a rare pause after one of his busiest stretches in Formula 1.

Lando Norris' girlfriend, Margarida Corceiro, poses for Alo

Margarida Corceiro after Lando Norris' win in the F1 Grand Prix of Hungary. Source: Getty

Margarida Corceiro was named the most influential person on Instagram by Forbes Portugal, with 2.1 million followers. She recently shared a new update about her partnership with Los Angeles-based athletic brand Alo Yoga, founded in 2007 by Danny Harris and Marco DeGeorge.

She uploaded a carousel of images in a black crop top and shorts from their merchandise on Instagram, captioned:

"Golden @alo 🌞 ad."
The collaboration highlighted Alo's positioning in the global athleisure market, where it has grown into a sought-after label among celebrities and fitness enthusiasts alike. This wasn't her first time linking up with the brand. Earlier, she posed in her beige-toned Alo sneakers, with a white top and pants, and wrote:

"Cutest @alo sneakers 🥹 ad."

The updates came while Lando Norris prepares for his return to the F1 title battle. Oscar Piastri leads the drivers' standings with 284 points, while Norris has closed the gap to 275, with three wins in the last four races. Max Verstappen sits third at 187 points, leaving the title fight between the two papaya drivers, with 10 races still to go.

