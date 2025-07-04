  • home icon
  Lando Norris shares honest feelings on "hard to miss" dedicated stand for the McLaren star at Silverstone

Lando Norris shares honest feelings on “hard to miss” dedicated stand for the McLaren star at Silverstone

By Samson Ero
Published Jul 04, 2025 20:37 GMT
Lando Norris during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Images: Getty

Lando Norris opened up about his feelings regarding the overwhelming support he has received at the British Grand Prix. The 25-year-old witnessed two stands dedicated to him for the Silverstone race.

The McLaren driver, who is locked in a championship battle with teammate Oscar Piastri, saw two stands located at Stowe Corner renamed as the “Lando Stand” for the British GP. The stands appear hard to miss for drivers as they complete their run around the 5.891 km circuit.

The seven-time Formula 1 race winner admitted he felt humbled by the gesture. Sharing his thoughts following the conclusion of the second free practice session on the evening, he stated:

“It’s incredible [Lando Stand]. I would look at it every single lap. I mean, it’s hard to miss. Every lap I’m forced to look at it, but it’s also just a great thing to see. And if it’s distracting me, it’s distracting others, so it’s working perfectly.”
Lando Norris heads into his home Grand Prix aiming to topple teammate Piastri in the championship standings. The 25-year-old cut the gap to the Australian driver to 15 points following his win at the Austrian Grand Prix. Norris will now hope for a repeat of that performance as he graces his home Grand Prix in his chrome-liveried McLaren car.

Lando Norris wary of Ferrari despite FP2 dominance

Lando Norris also weighed in on the pace of the Scuderia Ferrari team during the British Grand Prix weekend. The 25-year-old expressed his concerns about how competitive the Italian outfit has been around the Silverstone circuit.

Although Norris was second and first in the free practice sessions respectively, the McLaren driver has had both Ferrari drivers lurking quite close to him throughout the sessions, with even Lewis Hamilton topping the first practice session of the day.

Sharing his reaction to how quick the Ferrari team has been through the weekend, he stated:

“I mean, the soft was a very strong lap. But me being me, I think also just in general, the Ferraris have been very, very quick today – and they shall be tomorrow.
I think we have a bit of work to do, to be honest. It looked maybe a bit too good today. Like always, Ferrari catch up into FP3, like they did last weekend [in Austria]. I would say pleased with today, but nothing to be too proud about just yet.”

Lando Norris is yet to record a race victory at the Silverstone Grand Prix, and the British driver will be aiming to achieve this feat when the lights go out come race Sunday. However, while he harbours this dream, he and the McLaren team will have its thinking caps on in order to best a Ferrari team that appears to be growing stronger with each session throughout the weekend.

