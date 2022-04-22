"Last year, I finished very tired" - Charles Leclerc wants to avoid a repeat of 2021 burnout

Charles Leclerc has reportedly made changes to his private life after experiencing burnout at the end of last season.

The Monegasque says he was “very tired” by the time the 2021 season came to a close and hopes the changes he has made will be enough to avoid a repeat of a similar situation this year. Speaking to RN365, Leclerc said:

“I am careful at every single detail. It’s not only on track, but also at home. Obviously, [there is] energy management as it’s a long season. Last year, I finished very tired at the end of the season, and I don’t want that to happen again.”

Leclerc is currently leading the F1 World Championship for the first time in his career. While he has amassed a healthy lead over all his immediate rivals, the season is still young, with just three of the 22 scheduled races currently having taken place.

Charles Leclerc @Charles_Leclerc 2 more years of Padel, golf, chess & a bit of racing with Mr. Sainz ! Let’s goo !! 2 more years of Padel, golf, chess & a bit of racing with Mr. Sainz ! Let’s goo !! 💪 https://t.co/hAiWBQfBPa

The Ferrari driver says he has made changes to “small details” which have a big difference when inside the cockpit. He is hoping to remain in good shape throughout the season while solidifying his hold on the title. He added, saying:

“[They’re] all the small details that, in the end, make a difference once you are in the car. These are the small details that I want to make perfect on a season like this, where you actually have the opportunity to fight for a title.”

Charles Leclerc favorite to end Ferrari’s home victory drought

Ferrari’s last home win came in 2019. Back then, a less experienced Charles Leclerc valiantly held off the all-conquering Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes duo to take an emphatic win in front of an ecstatic Tifosi at Monza.

Since then, the Scuderia hasn’t even been on a podium in any of the half a dozen races held in Italy. Now, with a mighty F1-75 underneath him, Leclerc is once again the favorite to provide the Scuderia with a much-deserved home victory, this time at Imola.

Speaking about his prospects ahead of the Imola GP with MSN Sports, Leclerc said:

“Italy will be incredible, but we need to approach the race weekend just like we approached the first three weekends. It’s extremely important not to put on ourselves extra pressure and not try to overdo things. Because we are working, I think, as a team extremely well since the beginning of the season and we just need to keep doing our job.”

While Ferrari look to be in a league of their own at Imola after the first practice, Charles Leclerc’s hopes of winning in Italy once again might come under threat from his teammate. Despite not having a smooth season so far this year, Carlos Sainz looked more in control at Imola and could well end up usurping his teammate.

